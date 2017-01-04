Photos: Hawaiian Airlines: A higher percentage of the Hawaiian carrier's flights arrive and depart on time than any other airline in the world. Click through the gallery to find the other leading airlines and airports for punctuality. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Copa Airlines: Panama's flag carrier ranks second in the world for airline punctuality, with 88.75% of flights taking off close to schedule.

KLM: KLM has a punctuality rating of 87.89%, moving up the ranking from 12th place in 2015 to third in 2016.

Qantas: Australian carrier Qantas has the best punctuality in Asia-Pacific, with 87.56% of flights arriving or departing on time.

Japan Airlines: Japan Airlines has slipped down one position to fifth place this year, while fellow Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways has dropped from fifth place to 11th.

Tokyo Haneda Airport: Travel analysis company OAG says Tokyo Haneda is the leading major airport for on-time travel with an average of 87.49% flights sticking to within 15 minutes of schedule.

Sao Paulo Guarulhos: Ranking second in the major-airport punctuality table, Sao Paulo Guarulhos is one of a number of timekeeping success stories for South America's aviation sector.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport: Put your hands up for Detroit! 84.64% of flights were on time here in 2016, making it the most punctual airport in North AMerica.

Atlanta Airport: Atlanta ranked fourth in the major-airport category. Like Detroit, it's a hub for Delta Airlines, whose 84% punctuality OAG praised as a "remarkable achievement" for an airline of its size.

Minneapolis-St. Paul: Heavy US Midwest winters don't seemed to have impacted punctuality at Minneapolis, where 84.46% of flights stick to schedule, ranking it the world's fifth most on-time major airport.

Surabaya Airport: Indonesia's Surabaya Airport was the only airport in the OAG Punctuality League with on-time performance above 90%.

Honolulu International Airport: Honolulu Airport came second in the large-airport category, with 87.53%. Does that smile from "Wonder Years" actress Danica McKeller mean her flight got there on time or she just likes the flowers?

Salt Lake City International Airport: Utah's chief aviation hub has a rating of 87.20%, putting it at No.3 in the large-airport category.

Brasilia Airport: On your way to Brasilia to check out the work of legendary architect Oscar Niemeyer? (Pictured: Interior of Brasilia's Cathedral). You're unlikely to be delayed at the airport, which has a punctuality rating of 87.07%.

Brisbane Airport: Brisbane is Australia's most on-time large airport, with a punctuality rating of 86.71%.

Birmingham (UK): The UK led the way in the medium and small airport categories. Birmingham, in the English Midlands, has a punctuality rating of 91.28%.

Osaka Itami Airport: Osaka was the top airport in last year's list. It's now dropped to second place in the medium-airport category, with a rating of 89.68%.

Panama Tocumen International Airport: Panama City's main air hub was a new entry in last year's list. It's hung in there in the top slots, placing third in the medium-airport category with 89.56%.

Newcastle International Airport: Newcastle, in northern England, is home to the world's most punctual small airport, with a rating of 90.94%. That leaves more time for taking in the city's sights, such as the Millennium Bridge (pictured).