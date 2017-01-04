Breaking News

This twisted carbon-eating tower is rising in the East

By Melissa Hassett, CNN

Updated 11:58 PM ET, Wed January 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, designed by Vincent Callebaut Architectures, is expected to be completed in September 2017. Scroll through the gallery to see the Tao Zhu Yin Yuan&#39;s design as well as other spiraled skyscrapers from around the world.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, Taipei, TaiwanThe Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, designed by Vincent Callebaut Architectures, is expected to be completed in September 2017. Scroll through the gallery to see the Tao Zhu Yin Yuan's design as well as other spiraled skyscrapers from around the world.
Hide Caption
1 of 37
The tower, rotating 4.5 degrees at every level, allows for panoramic views of Taipei&#39;s skyline, and each view from four surrounding streets proposes four different profiles.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, Taipei, TaiwanThe tower, rotating 4.5 degrees at every level, allows for panoramic views of Taipei's skyline, and each view from four surrounding streets proposes four different profiles.
Hide Caption
2 of 37
The eco-friendly tower will have 23,000 trees, which allows it to absorb 130 tons of carbon dioxide annually, claims the architect. Architect Vincent Callebaut&#39;s vision is that &quot;the city is like an ecosystem, the center is like a forest, and the tower is like an inhabited tree.&quot;
Photos: Tall and twisted
Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, Taipei, TaiwanThe eco-friendly tower will have 23,000 trees, which allows it to absorb 130 tons of carbon dioxide annually, claims the architect. Architect Vincent Callebaut's vision is that "the city is like an ecosystem, the center is like a forest, and the tower is like an inhabited tree."
Hide Caption
3 of 37
Applying ancient Taiji philosophy about the natural world, its structure is in double helix form of DNA, which is a symbol of life and dynamism. &quot;A modern healthy feng shui (concept) was created by employing natural elements to generate a breathing building and to ensure the mental and physical health of residents,&quot; says Callebaut.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, Taipei, TaiwanApplying ancient Taiji philosophy about the natural world, its structure is in double helix form of DNA, which is a symbol of life and dynamism. "A modern healthy feng shui (concept) was created by employing natural elements to generate a breathing building and to ensure the mental and physical health of residents," says Callebaut.
Hide Caption
4 of 37
The main challenge for the architect was to create two big units per floor, while being green, sustainable and earthquake-resistant in design. &quot;Sunlight, thermal and wind analysis have enabled us to improve the bioclimatic design of the project,&quot; Callebaut says.
Photos: Tall and twisted
The main challenge for the architect was to create two big units per floor, while being green, sustainable and earthquake-resistant in design. "Sunlight, thermal and wind analysis have enabled us to improve the bioclimatic design of the project," Callebaut says.
Hide Caption
5 of 37
The building&#39;s double helix design is modeled after a strand of DNA, and the area covered by plants totals to 65,230 square feet (6,060 square meters). &quot;The double-helix building structure generates a maximum of cascades of suspended open-air gardens.&quot;
Photos: Tall and twisted
The building's double helix design is modeled after a strand of DNA, and the area covered by plants totals to 65,230 square feet (6,060 square meters). "The double-helix building structure generates a maximum of cascades of suspended open-air gardens."
Hide Caption
6 of 37
The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has released a comprehensive list of the world&#39;s twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Twisting tall towers of the globeThe Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has released a comprehensive list of the world's twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world.
Hide Caption
7 of 37
Topping CTBUH&#39;s list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaTopping CTBUH's list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky.
Hide Caption
8 of 37
Shanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaShanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Hide Caption
9 of 37
Located in Shanghai&#39;s burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaLocated in Shanghai's burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015.
Hide Caption
10 of 37
Although not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH&#39;s list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Lakhta Center, St Petersburg, RussiaAlthough not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH's list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia.
Hide Caption
11 of 37
Designed by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Lakhta Tower, St Petersburg, RussiaDesigned by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018.
Hide Caption
12 of 37
&#39;The Eleventh&#39; towers in Manhattan, New York, will have a rotating aesthetic that gives the appearance of movement. The towers, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will stand 300 and 400 meters tall when they are completed in 2019.
Photos: Tall and twisted
The Eleventh, New York, U.S.'The Eleventh' towers in Manhattan, New York, will have a rotating aesthetic that gives the appearance of movement. The towers, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will stand 300 and 400 meters tall when they are completed in 2019.
Hide Caption
13 of 37
A residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that&#39;s been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Ocean Heights, Dubai, UAEA residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that's been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas.
Hide Caption
14 of 37
Completed in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It&#39;s the third tallest twisted tower in the world that&#39;s complete, according to CTBUH.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Cayan Tower, Dubai, UAECompleted in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It's the third tallest twisted tower in the world that's complete, according to CTBUH.
Hide Caption
15 of 37
A white ribbon wraps around Moscow&#39;s stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Evolution Tower, Moscow, RussiaA white ribbon wraps around Moscow's stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015.
Hide Caption
16 of 37
Inspired by the city&#39;s St Basil Cathedral and Russia&#39;s never completed Talin&#39;s Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Evolution Tower, Moscow, RussiaInspired by the city's St Basil Cathedral and Russia's never completed Talin's Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject.
Hide Caption
17 of 37
The world&#39;s first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Turning Torso, Malmo, SwedenThe world's first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005.
Hide Caption
18 of 37
&quot;The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought,&quot; says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden"The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought," says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini.
Hide Caption
19 of 37
Dubbed the &#39;Marilyn Monroe&#39; towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Absolute World Towers E & D, Ontario, CanadaDubbed the 'Marilyn Monroe' towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects.
Hide Caption
20 of 37
Absolute World&#39;s two twisted towers stand at 176 meters (577 feet) and 158 meters (518 feet) tall.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Absolute Towers E & D, Ontario, CanadaAbsolute World's two twisted towers stand at 176 meters (577 feet) and 158 meters (518 feet) tall.
Hide Caption
21 of 37
Claiming the crown for the world&#39;s tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor.
Photos: Tall and twisted
The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAEClaiming the crown for the world's tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor.
Hide Caption
22 of 37
However, the Burj Khalifa&#39;s 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai&#39;s skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper.
Photos: Tall and twisted
The Tower, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesHowever, the Burj Khalifa's 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai's skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper.
Hide Caption
23 of 37
Although not yet officially named, &#39;The Tower&#39; at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa.
Photos: Tall and twisted
The Tower, Dubai, UAEAlthough not yet officially named, 'The Tower' at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa.
Hide Caption
24 of 37
The Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak.
Photos: Tall and twisted
The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak.
Hide Caption
25 of 37
Also competing for the title of the world&#39;s tallest building is Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower aims to break the 1 km (3,280 feet) threshold upon its expected completion in 2019. Such innovation doesn&#39;t come cheap - the building is expected to cost &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/30/world/meast/saudi-arabia-worlds-tallest-building-jeddah-tower/&quot;&gt;$1.23 billion&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Jeddah Tower, Saudi ArabiaAlso competing for the title of the world's tallest building is Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower aims to break the 1 km (3,280 feet) threshold upon its expected completion in 2019. Such innovation doesn't come cheap - the building is expected to cost $1.23 billion.
Hide Caption
26 of 37
Taking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA).
Photos: Tall and twisted
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanTaking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA).
Hide Caption
27 of 37
The 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named &quot;Next Tokyo 2045,&quot; which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanThe 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
Hide Caption
28 of 37
In December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London&#39;s tallest skyscraper.
Photos: Tall and twisted
1 Undershaft, London, UKIn December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London's tallest skyscraper.
Hide Caption
29 of 37
1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London&#39;s existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point.
Photos: Tall and twisted
1 Undershaft, London, UK1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point.
Hide Caption
30 of 37
&lt;a href=&quot;http://432parkavenue.com/?state=home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;432 Park Avenue&lt;/a&gt;, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects.
Photos: Tall and twisted
432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S.432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects.
Hide Caption
31 of 37
Known as the &quot;Freedom Tower,&quot; One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it&#39;s the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/morganbrennan/2012/04/30/1-world-trade-center-officially-new-yorks-new-tallest-building/#2715e4857a0b564dc6e76cc2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt;. The building was designed by&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill.
Photos: Tall and twisted
One World Trade Center, New York, U.S.Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes. The building was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.
Hide Caption
32 of 37
The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, Taipei 101 stands at 508 meters (1,667 feet) tall. Designed by C.Y. Lee &amp;amp; Partners to withstand the elements -- including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds -- Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Taipei 101, Taipei, TaiwanThe first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, Taipei 101 stands at 508 meters (1,667 feet) tall. Designed by C.Y. Lee & Partners to withstand the elements -- including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds -- Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.
Hide Caption
33 of 37
Construction of Shanghai&#39;s third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed &quot;The Bottle Opener&quot; was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it was completed in 2008. At 492 meters (1,614 feet) tall, the Kohn Pederson Fox building&#39;s residents include the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst &amp;amp; Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, ChinaConstruction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it was completed in 2008. At 492 meters (1,614 feet) tall, the Kohn Pederson Fox building's residents include the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Hide Caption
34 of 37
Hong Kong&#39;s tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you&#39;d get a different story. The city&#39;s tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox.
Photos: Tall and twisted
International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox.
Hide Caption
35 of 37
The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it&#39;s been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as &quot;Spiderman,&quot; freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli.
Hide Caption
36 of 37
Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul&#39;s first supertall skyscraper, and currently the sixth tallest building in the world. At 556 meters (1,824 feet) tall, the building was designed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kpf.com/about/profile&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tall and twisted
Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South KoreaCompleted in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and currently the sixth tallest building in the world. At 556 meters (1,824 feet) tall, the building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates.
Hide Caption
37 of 37
TAO ZHU YIN YUAN2TAO ZHU YIN YUAN3TAO ZHU YIN YUAN1TAO ZHU YIN YUANtwisting tower 2twisting tower 1evolution towershanghai tower 1shanghai tower 4shanghai tower 2laktha tower 1laktha towerhigh line 2ocean height tower dubaicayan tower evolution tower 3evolution tower 2Turning Torso, Malmo, SwedenTurning Torso in Malmo, SwedenAbsolute TowersGB Ma Absolute two shotskyscrapers gallery - Burj Khalifatubai tallest towerdubai tallest tower 2dubai tallest tower 3Saudi freedom tower aerial viewtallest tower tokyo 3tallest tower tokyo 4london tallest building clusterlondon tallest building toparchitecture 432 mainOne WTC skylinetaiwan taipei fireworksShanghai world financial centrehong kong iccskyscrapers gallery - Petronas Twin Towerstallest buildings 2016 lotte tower

(CNN)Paris-based architect Vincent Callebaut wants his buildings to be more than your average tower block. His vision is ambitious: create an energy-saving, carbon-absorbing civilization to fight global warming.

"I want to give hope for a better tomorrow," he says.
One of his eco-friendly ideas is taking root right now in Taipei, Taiwan's capital city. When Tao Zhu Yin Yuan -- meaning "The Retreat of Tao Zhu" -- is completed in September 2017, the residential complex will be covered in 23,000 trees and shrubs.
    Is this the world&#39;s craziest new skyscraper?
    bangkok skyline architecture style cnn orig_00003629

      JUST WATCHED

      Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper? 02:18
    While Callebaut likens the building to an urban forest, its appearance is actually modeled after a strand of DNA -- a double helix twisting 90-degrees from base to top.
    If all goes to plan, Callebaut says the plants will absorb 130 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year -- the equivalent of around 27 cars.
    Read More
    Taiwan as a whole produced more than 250 million tons of CO2 in 2014, according to the International Energy Agency. Callebaut admits it is a small step, but insists it's "a big leap [against] global warming."
    "The tower presents a pioneer concept of sustainable residential eco-construction that aims at limiting the ecological footprint of its inhabitants," Callebaut explains.
    Read: This lab is capturing pollution and turning it into paint
    The 21-story apartment complex builds in ways for residents to reduce their energy consumption. The design utilizes natural lighting and ventilation. It also includes rainwater recycling and rooftop solar panels.
    Plans for underwater &#39;oceanscraper&#39; revealed
    Plans for underwater 'oceanscraper' revealed
    Callebaut has been behind several notable eco-concepts over the years, from a floating garden designed to clean European rivers to underwater skyscrapers created from ocean garbage. He has planned a 132-story urban farm for New York City, and an ambitious project to transform Paris from the City of Light into a green smart city by 2050.
    "Outlandish and futuristic as [they] may seem," Callebaut says, "the core of all my designs is an attempt to address the real threat that cities pose for humankind and our ecological balance."
    The self-described "archibiotect" discusses his work with CNN Style below.
    CNN: What inspired the design of Tao Zhu Yin Yuan?
    Callebaut: The project is a perfect fusion of Western and Oriental technology and culture. The tower is directly inspired by the double-helix structure of DNA, the source of life and the symbol of harmony, and reflects upon the idea of ultimate balance.
    London-based Zaha Hadid Architects brings a sculptural touch to the design of the Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station, NaplesLondon-based Zaha Hadid Architects brings a sculptural touch to the design of the Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 28
    The Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station is finally seeing light at the end of a very long tunnel. When finished, the high-speed line will connect Naples and Rome.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station, NaplesThe Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station is finally seeing light at the end of a very long tunnel. When finished, the high-speed line will connect Naples and Rome.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 28
    Aiming to be more than just a train station, the design incorporates public spaces, promenades, soothing interiors and lots of natural light. First unveiled in 2003, the train station will have taken nearly 15 years to complete due to several delays.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station, NaplesAiming to be more than just a train station, the design incorporates public spaces, promenades, soothing interiors and lots of natural light. First unveiled in 2003, the train station will have taken nearly 15 years to complete due to several delays.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 28
    Originally slated to finish in 2012, the opening of the highly anticipated Louvre Abu Dhabi has been pushed back to 2017. Designed by award-winning architect Ateliers Jean Nouvel with a budget of 2.4 billion AED ($653.4 million), the UAE branch of the famous Parisian museum features soft curves and a fresh white facade.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Louvre Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesOriginally slated to finish in 2012, the opening of the highly anticipated Louvre Abu Dhabi has been pushed back to 2017. Designed by award-winning architect Ateliers Jean Nouvel with a budget of 2.4 billion AED ($653.4 million), the UAE branch of the famous Parisian museum features soft curves and a fresh white facade.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 28
    Ateliers Jean Nouvel took inspiration from the area&#39;s geography and history. For example, a perforated metal dome covers the museum, spilling soft, calming light into the corridors.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Louvre Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesAteliers Jean Nouvel took inspiration from the area's geography and history. For example, a perforated metal dome covers the museum, spilling soft, calming light into the corridors.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 28
    Another architectural marvel from Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the LEGO House team set out to design a building based on the possibilities of the beloved building blocks. The one-of-a-kind building used extra-large LEGO-inspired bricks for the foundation, and created interlocking levels in a modular design.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    LEGO House, BillundAnother architectural marvel from Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the LEGO House team set out to design a building based on the possibilities of the beloved building blocks. The one-of-a-kind building used extra-large LEGO-inspired bricks for the foundation, and created interlocking levels in a modular design.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 28
    When finished, the LEGO House aims to be an experiential community center where visitors can enjoy a cafe, family-friendly playgrounds, a public square, and of course, a LEGO store.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    LEGO House, BillundWhen finished, the LEGO House aims to be an experiential community center where visitors can enjoy a cafe, family-friendly playgrounds, a public square, and of course, a LEGO store.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 28
    The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) is one of the most ambitious museum projects of 2017. Transforming the historic Grain Silo Complex on the waterfront in Cape Town, MOCAA will stretch across 100,000 square feet, making it one of the largest ever museums to open in Africa.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, Cape TownThe Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) is one of the most ambitious museum projects of 2017. Transforming the historic Grain Silo Complex on the waterfront in Cape Town, MOCAA will stretch across 100,000 square feet, making it one of the largest ever museums to open in Africa.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 28
    The Zeitz MOCAA facade comes to life at the hands of London-based Heatherwick Studio. The architects salvaged several historic elements from the building -- including a web of enormous concrete tubes -- that can be seen from the large atrium space.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, Cape TownThe Zeitz MOCAA facade comes to life at the hands of London-based Heatherwick Studio. The architects salvaged several historic elements from the building -- including a web of enormous concrete tubes -- that can be seen from the large atrium space.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 28
    Like an ancient Chinese painting, MAD Architects&#39; Huangshan Mountain Village rises above Taiping Lake. Except the village houses look more like space capsules, and the mountains are made of metal.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Huangshan Mountain Village, AnhuiLike an ancient Chinese painting, MAD Architects' Huangshan Mountain Village rises above Taiping Lake. Except the village houses look more like space capsules, and the mountains are made of metal.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 28
    The ambitious project aims to mimic the local topography of the iconic mountainous region and bring Huangshan into the fold of contemporary society.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Huangshan Mountain Village, AnhuiThe ambitious project aims to mimic the local topography of the iconic mountainous region and bring Huangshan into the fold of contemporary society.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 28
    Emulating the area&#39;s undulating hills and tiered tea plantations, the low-rise buildings reach 200 feet and will be used for a mix of public and private purposes, including event spaces, a hotel, and housing.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Huangshan Mountain Village, AnhuiEmulating the area's undulating hills and tiered tea plantations, the low-rise buildings reach 200 feet and will be used for a mix of public and private purposes, including event spaces, a hotel, and housing.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 28
    Another project in Denmark, COBE architecture firm is taking warehouse architecture to the next level in 2017. The Danish firm has set out to reimagine The Silo -- a historic grain storage container -- and completely transform the surrounding industrial neighborhood.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    The Silo, CopenhagenAnother project in Denmark, COBE architecture firm is taking warehouse architecture to the next level in 2017. The Danish firm has set out to reimagine The Silo -- a historic grain storage container -- and completely transform the surrounding industrial neighborhood.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 28
    Complete with apartments, exhibition spaces and a panoramic top-floor restaurant, The Silo aims to be the heart of a new lifestyle destination in Copenhagen. Designed to keep the heritage alive, the interiors stick to a raw, industrial vibe -- think lots of cement, salvaged pillars and high ceilings.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    The Silo, CopenhagenComplete with apartments, exhibition spaces and a panoramic top-floor restaurant, The Silo aims to be the heart of a new lifestyle destination in Copenhagen. Designed to keep the heritage alive, the interiors stick to a raw, industrial vibe -- think lots of cement, salvaged pillars and high ceilings.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 28
    The Forbidden City is about to get a new neighbor. Sitting next to the old-world architecture of central Beijing, the 68,027-square-foot Guardian Art Center plans to unveil a completely new look thanks to international architecture firm Büro Ole Scheeren.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Guardian Art Center, Beijing The Forbidden City is about to get a new neighbor. Sitting next to the old-world architecture of central Beijing, the 68,027-square-foot Guardian Art Center plans to unveil a completely new look thanks to international architecture firm Büro Ole Scheeren.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 28
    As the oldest auction house in China, the Guardian Art Center plans to enhance its surroundings with an old-meets-new approach. The result? A series of pixel-inspired, over-sized glass bricks that complement the color and texture of Beijing&#39;s historic alleyways and courtyards.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Guardian Art Center, Beijing As the oldest auction house in China, the Guardian Art Center plans to enhance its surroundings with an old-meets-new approach. The result? A series of pixel-inspired, over-sized glass bricks that complement the color and texture of Beijing's historic alleyways and courtyards.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 28
    But the Guardian Art Center won&#39;t just be about art -- the &quot;hybrid art space&quot; also incorporates several restaurants, a 120-room hotel and educational facilities.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Guardian Art Center, Beijing But the Guardian Art Center won't just be about art -- the "hybrid art space" also incorporates several restaurants, a 120-room hotel and educational facilities.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 28
    Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech will be one of two museums to be dedicated to the work of Yves Saint Laurent this year -- with the other opening in Paris. The Marrakech gallery will celebrate the designer&#39;s love affair with Morocco, where he had a second home.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Yves Saint Laurent Musée, Marrakech Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech will be one of two museums to be dedicated to the work of Yves Saint Laurent this year -- with the other opening in Paris. The Marrakech gallery will celebrate the designer's love affair with Morocco, where he had a second home.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 28
    Designed by French architecture firm Studio KO, the museum takes inspiration from YSL&#39;s clean designs, and the curves of a woman&#39;s silhouette. See the resemblance in the façade&#39;s rounded edges -- all set in a brickwork lattice, not unlike threads of fabric.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Yves Saint Laurent Musée, Marrakech Designed by French architecture firm Studio KO, the museum takes inspiration from YSL's clean designs, and the curves of a woman's silhouette. See the resemblance in the façade's rounded edges -- all set in a brickwork lattice, not unlike threads of fabric.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 28
    Bjarke Ingels Group is always up to something interesting, and 2017 will be another big year for the group. The architects plan to debut the Blåvand Bunker Museum in Varde, Denmark. The name is fitting, seeing as the building is literally integrated into the side of a German military embankment and surrounded by rolling hills.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Blåvand Bunker Museum, BlåvandBjarke Ingels Group is always up to something interesting, and 2017 will be another big year for the group. The architects plan to debut the Blåvand Bunker Museum in Varde, Denmark. The name is fitting, seeing as the building is literally integrated into the side of a German military embankment and surrounded by rolling hills.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 28
    To keep the 26,909-square-foot structure from feeling too somber, the group built an open-air courtyard that, when viewed from above, looks like an open heart.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Blåvand Bunker Museum, BlåvandTo keep the 26,909-square-foot structure from feeling too somber, the group built an open-air courtyard that, when viewed from above, looks like an open heart.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 28
    A new project by Renzo Piano Building Workshop in collaboration with Madrid-based Luis Vidal + Architects, Centro Botín is a space for culture, art, education and leisure. Formerly a parking lot, the building aims to re-connect the public with the water and transform the industrial docklands. Fittingly, the center will be built half on land, half suspended over the water.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Centro Botin, CantabriaA new project by Renzo Piano Building Workshop in collaboration with Madrid-based Luis Vidal + Architects, Centro Botín is a space for culture, art, education and leisure. Formerly a parking lot, the building aims to re-connect the public with the water and transform the industrial docklands. Fittingly, the center will be built half on land, half suspended over the water.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 28
    Jakarta is set to get its first museum of international contemporary art this year. Designed by London-based firm Met Studio Design, Museum MACAN -- aka Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara -- will open with an 800-work collection, featuring works from Indonesia, the United States, Western Europe and Asia.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, JakartaJakarta is set to get its first museum of international contemporary art this year. Designed by London-based firm Met Studio Design, Museum MACAN -- aka Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara -- will open with an 800-work collection, featuring works from Indonesia, the United States, Western Europe and Asia.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 28
    Israeli architectural firm Haim Dotan has never been one to shy away from a challenge, and the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge is in a league of its own. Inspired by the movie &quot;Avatar&quot; and its fictional world, the suspended bridge is composed of glass panels and can hold up to 800 visitors at a time. The bridge opened for a short stint in August 2016, but closed when it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/02/travel/china-zhangjiajie-glass-bridge-closed/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;overwhelmed by the number of visitors.&quot;&lt;/a&gt; When it reopens in 2017, the structure will be the longest glass pedestrian bridge in the world, stretching 1,250 feet and hovering nearly 1,000 feet above Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, ZhangjiajieIsraeli architectural firm Haim Dotan has never been one to shy away from a challenge, and the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge is in a league of its own. Inspired by the movie "Avatar" and its fictional world, the suspended bridge is composed of glass panels and can hold up to 800 visitors at a time. The bridge opened for a short stint in August 2016, but closed when it was "overwhelmed by the number of visitors." When it reopens in 2017, the structure will be the longest glass pedestrian bridge in the world, stretching 1,250 feet and hovering nearly 1,000 feet above Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 28
    Haim Dotan&#39;s $3.4 million glass bridge is a staggering structure by any measure. But it&#39;s not meant to steal the show. It was designed to be an invisible &quot;white bridge disappearing into the clouds,&quot; according to a statement.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, ZhangjiajieHaim Dotan's $3.4 million glass bridge is a staggering structure by any measure. But it's not meant to steal the show. It was designed to be an invisible "white bridge disappearing into the clouds," according to a statement.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 28
    The 11-story residential building was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    520 West 28th Street, New YorkThe 11-story residential building was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 28
    Look for gracefully sculptured corners, terraces, outdoor gardens, and wrap-around windows. The building&#39;s penthouse apartment expects to fetch a cool $50 million.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    520 West 28th Street, New YorkLook for gracefully sculptured corners, terraces, outdoor gardens, and wrap-around windows. The building's penthouse apartment expects to fetch a cool $50 million.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 28
    The newly opened Whitney Museum is nearby, as well as the upcoming Culture Shed public space at Hudson Yards.
    Photos: New year, new buildings
    520 West 28th Street, New YorkThe newly opened Whitney Museum is nearby, as well as the upcoming Culture Shed public space at Hudson Yards.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 28
    afragola 2afragola 1afragola 3Louvre Abu Dhabi 1Louvre Abu Dhabi 2lego house 1lego house 2zeitz 1zeitz 2Huangshan Mountain Villagehuangshan mountain villageHuangshan Mountain Villagethe silo 1the silo 2guardian art 1guardian art 2guardian art 3ysl museum 1ysl museum 2best building 4best building 5best building 6macan09 china glass bridgeglass bridge 1best building 1best building 2best building 3
    RELATED: Is the treehouse the pinnacle of sustainable living?
    CNN: There are a number of notable vertical gardens in Asia, such as Seoul's "Green Wall" and "Skygarden." Is this a bigger trend?
    Callebaut: In 2050, we will be 9 million human beings on our blue planet, and 80% of the world population will live in megacities. It's time to take action against climate change, to invent new eco-responsible lifestyles and to incorporate nature into our cities.
    It's not a trend. It's a necessity!
    How limited edition sneakers designed by Kanye West are helping people breathe in China
    Chinese designer turns sneakers into pollution masks
    CNN: You call yourself an "archibiotect." What does that mean to you?
    Callebaut: Archibiotect is the new transdisciplinary approach invented by myself in 2008.
    (Archibiotect is a word combining the prefixes of the words architecture + biotechnologies + technologies of information and communication.)
    Whereas the primary reason of architecture has been to protect man against nature, the contemporary city strives to reconcile human beings and their natural ecosystems. The garden is no more placed side-by-side to the building; it is the building! The architecture becomes cultivable, edible and sustainable.
    Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, begins to take shape in Taipei
    Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, begins to take shape in Taipei
    CNN: What do you hope people learn from your concepts?
    Callebaut: To think "outside of the box," to shake up the old structures. To make society evolve is the most difficult thing to do in this world...but it is possible step by step.
    I hope people learn that it is possible to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The planet is in a state of decline and there haven't been enough proactive initiatives taken in saving Mother Earth.
    Responses have been edited for length and clarity.