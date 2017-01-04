Photos: Tall and twisted Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, Taipei, Taiwan – The Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, designed by Vincent Callebaut Architectures, is expected to be completed in September 2017. Scroll through the gallery to see the Tao Zhu Yin Yuan's design as well as other spiraled skyscrapers from around the world. Hide Caption 1 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, Taipei, Taiwan – The tower, rotating 4.5 degrees at every level, allows for panoramic views of Taipei's skyline, and each view from four surrounding streets proposes four different profiles. Hide Caption 2 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, Taipei, Taiwan – The eco-friendly tower will have 23,000 trees, which allows it to absorb 130 tons of carbon dioxide annually, claims the architect. Architect Vincent Callebaut's vision is that "the city is like an ecosystem, the center is like a forest, and the tower is like an inhabited tree." Hide Caption 3 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Tao Zhu Yin Yuan, Taipei, Taiwan – Applying ancient Taiji philosophy about the natural world, its structure is in double helix form of DNA, which is a symbol of life and dynamism. Callebaut says, "A modern healthy (take on) feng shui was created by employing natural elements to generate a breathing building and ensure the mental and physical health of residents." Hide Caption 4 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Twisting tall towers of the globe – The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has released a comprehensive list of the world's twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world. Hide Caption 5 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Topping CTBUH's list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky. Hide Caption 6 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Shanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Hide Caption 7 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Located in Shanghai's burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015. Hide Caption 8 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Lakhta Center, St Petersburg, Russia – Although not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH's list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia. Hide Caption 9 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Lakhta Tower, St Petersburg, Russia – Designed by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018. Hide Caption 10 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted The Eleventh, New York, U.S. – 'The Eleventh' towers in Manhattan, New York, will have a rotating aesthetic that gives the appearance of movement. The towers, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will stand 300 and 400 meters tall when they are completed in 2019. Hide Caption 11 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Ocean Heights, Dubai, UAE – A residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that's been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas. Hide Caption 12 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Cayan Tower, Dubai, UAE – Completed in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It's the third tallest twisted tower in the world that's complete, according to CTBUH. Hide Caption 13 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Evolution Tower, Moscow, Russia – A white ribbon wraps around Moscow's stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015. Hide Caption 14 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Evolution Tower, Moscow, Russia – Inspired by the city's St Basil Cathedral and Russia's never completed Talin's Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject. Hide Caption 15 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden – The world's first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005. Hide Caption 16 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden – "The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought," says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini. Hide Caption 17 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Absolute World Towers E & D, Ontario, Canada – Dubbed the 'Marilyn Monroe' towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects. Hide Caption 18 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Absolute Towers E & D, Ontario, Canada – Absolute World's two twisted towers stand at 176 meters (577 feet) and 158 meters (518 feet) tall. Hide Caption 19 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Claiming the crown for the world's tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor. Hide Caption 20 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – However, the Burj Khalifa's 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai's skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper. Hide Caption 21 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted The Tower, Dubai, UAE – Although not yet officially named, 'The Tower' at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa. Hide Caption 22 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. Hide Caption 23 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Jeddah Tower, Saudi Arabia – Also competing for the title of the world's tallest building is Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower aims to break the 1 km (3,280 feet) threshold upon its expected completion in 2019. Such innovation doesn't come cheap - the building is expected to cost $1.23 billion Hide Caption 24 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – Taking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA). Hide Caption 25 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. Hide Caption 26 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted 1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London's tallest skyscraper. Hide Caption 27 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted 1 Undershaft, London, UK – 1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point. Hide Caption 28 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted 432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S. – 432 Park Avenue , the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects. Hide Caption 29 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted One World Trade Center, New York, U.S. – Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes . The building was designed bySkidmore, Owings & Merrill. Hide Caption 30 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Taipei 101, Taipei, Taiwan – The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, Taipei 101 stands at 508 meters (1,667 feet) tall. Designed by C.Y. Lee & Partners to withstand the elements -- including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds -- Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building. Hide Caption 31 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, China – Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it was completed in 2008. At 492 meters (1,614 feet) tall, the Kohn Pederson Fox building's residents include the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas. Hide Caption 32 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox. Hide Caption 33 of 35

Photos: Tall and twisted Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli. Hide Caption 34 of 35