Search continues for missing plane in Ohio

7 vessels with 4 dive teams scoured a 12 square-mile area, officials say

(CNN) Another day of combing Lake Erie turned up empty Tuesday in a search for a small plane authorities believe crashed after taking off from a Cleveland airport.

"We're going to continue searching until we find something," said Khalid Bahhur, commissioner of the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. "And it's on a day-to-day basis."

Six people were on board the Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar last week, a family of four and a University of Wisconsin-Madison student and her father.

Bahhur said seven vessels were in the water on Tuesday scouring a 12 square-mile area, along with four dive teams. A Cleveland Police helicopter searched Lake Erie by air, and Metroparks rangers combed the shoreline along Lake Erie, east of the Burke Lakefront Airport, with a small boat, police said

Crews had previously discovered more than 120 pieces of debris, some of which were consistent with a Cessna 525. Michael McGrath, Cleveland's director of public safety, said more debris was found on Tuesday but he didn't offer further details.

