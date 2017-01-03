Search continues for missing plane in Ohio

Story highlights Crews find more debris on Tuesday after the plane vanished last week

7 vessels with 4 dive teams scoured a 12 square-mile area, officials say

(CNN) Another day of combing Lake Erie turned up empty Tuesday in a search for a small plane authorities believe crashed after taking off from a Cleveland airport.

"We're going to continue searching until we find something," said Khalid Bahhur, commissioner of the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. "And it's on a day-to-day basis."

Six people were on board the Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar last week, a family of four and a University of Wisconsin-Madison student and her father.

Bahhur said seven vessels were in the water on Tuesday scouring a 12 square-mile area, along with four dive teams. A Cleveland Police helicopter was deployed to search Lake Erie by air, but had to return due to weather and visibility, and Metroparks rangers combed the shoreline along Lake Erie, police said

Crews had previously discovered more than 120 pieces of debris, some of which were consistent with a Cessna 525. Michael McGrath, Cleveland's director of public safety, said more debris was found on Tuesday but he didn't offer further details.

Read More