4 dead as tornado hits Alabama community

Story highlights Seven people were inside a home when the storm struck Monday night, sheriff says

Severe weather blamed for five deaths in Alabama and Florida

(CNN) Four people were killed when a tree fell on a home as a tornado swept through a rural Alabama community on Monday evening, authorities said.

The four were in a residence in the unincorporated community of Rehobeth when the storm struck. Crews were still working late Monday to remove the bodies from the structure, said Kris Ware, spokesman for the Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service reported that a tornado was in the area at the time of the incident. Its size and strength will be determined when survey crews have examined the extent of the damage.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said seven people were inside the home when the storm hit, CNN affiliate WJHG reported.

NWS has confirmed tornado touchdown in Rehobeth area.with severe damage and power outages. Rescue crews & law enforcement are at the scene. — Mark Culver (@MarkCulver) January 3, 2017

The four victims were killed when the tree crashed through the roof of the home, county EMA Director Chris Judah said.

