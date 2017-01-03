Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Gutting the watchdog and passing the blame. Here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. House ethics panel

House Republicans are already catching flack for voting to defang its independent congressional ethics panel and placing it under House control . The proposal they OK'd would, among other things, bar the panel from reviewing criminal matters involving members of Congress. That would leave the watchdog with not a lot to do. The full House votes on it today, where it's expected to pass, over the objection of House GOP leaders.

2. Brazil prison riot

At least 56 people were killed in a New Year's Day riot at a prison in Manaus, Brazil. The 17-hour uprising exploded as two rival gangs fought for control of drug turf inside the prison. Many bodies were tossed over the facility's walls, and at least six people had their heads cut off. Some prisoners were taken hostage as well. And in the same city there was a mass escape at another prison. The incidents have to be related, authorities said.