Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 9:34 PM ET, Tue January 3, 2017

This image of infamous inmate Charles Manson was taken in 2011.
Charles Manson: The infamous inmateThis image of infamous inmate Charles Manson was taken in 2011.
In this 2009 prison photo, Manson is seen without his trademark long hair.
Charles Manson: The infamous inmateIn this 2009 prison photo, Manson is seen without his trademark long hair.
Manson is seen slightly disheveled in this 2006 prison booking photo.
Charles Manson: The infamous inmateManson is seen slightly disheveled in this 2006 prison booking photo.
Cult leader Manson is seen in the prison booking photo from August 2002.
Charles Manson: The infamous inmateCult leader Manson is seen in the prison booking photo from August 2002.
Manson in this August 1996 prison booking photo.
Charles Manson: The infamous inmateManson in this August 1996 prison booking photo.
Manson smirks at the camera in this 1978 photo.
Charles Manson: The infamous inmateManson smirks at the camera in this 1978 photo.
Manson is seen with his trademark swastika forehead tattoo in August 1970.
Charles Manson: The infamous inmateManson is seen with his trademark swastika forehead tattoo in August 1970.
This 1969 mug shot shows Manson soon after the murder of actress Sharon Tate.
Charles Manson: The infamous inmateThis 1969 mug shot shows Manson soon after the murder of actress Sharon Tate.
Story highlights

  • Charles Manson was the leader behind the killings of seven people in the summer of 1969
  • Inmate, 82, serving life sentences

(CNN)Charles Manson, the cult leader whose followers committed heinous murders that shocked the nation almost a half century ago, has been hospitalized, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Lt. Stephen Babb, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told CNN the department cannot provide information on Manson, 82, due to privacy laws on health information.
    Manson, who is incarcerated at Corcoran State Prison in central California, was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, TMZ said.
    One source told the Times that Manson is in serious condition.
    Manson is serving nine life terms for ordering a wave of killings in the summer of 1969.
    It has been more than four decades since the murder of Sharon Tate and four others at the Los Angeles home of Tate and her husband, director Roman Polanski. The murders led to the arrest and trial of Charles Manson along with his followers, who physically committed the crimes.
    Polanski and Tate at their wedding in January 1968. Tate was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
    Polanski and Tate at their wedding in January 1968. Tate was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
    Writer Wojciech Frykowski, coffee heiress Abigail Folger, celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring and Steven Parent, a friend of the family&#39;s gardener, were also killed.
    Writer Wojciech Frykowski, coffee heiress Abigail Folger, celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring and Steven Parent, a friend of the family's gardener, were also killed.
    The victims were stabbed, shot and beaten to death.
    The victims were stabbed, shot and beaten to death.
    Polanski, who was out of town at the time of the murders, is seen on the porch outside his home, the remnants of the word &quot;pig&quot; can be seen where it was scrawled on the door.
    Polanski, who was out of town at the time of the murders, is seen on the porch outside his home, the remnants of the word "pig" can be seen where it was scrawled on the door.
    On the night of August 10, three of Manson&#39;s followers killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home (pictured). This time Manson accompanied his followers to select the victims, but again did not take part in the killing.
    On the night of August 10, three of Manson's followers killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home (pictured). This time Manson accompanied his followers to select the victims, but again did not take part in the killing.
    Manson and his followers were arrested at this remote location, called Barker Ranch, on suspicion of auto theft. Police did not immediately connect them to the murders.
    Manson and his followers were arrested at this remote location, called Barker Ranch, on suspicion of auto theft. Police did not immediately connect them to the murders.
    A break in the case came when Susan Atkins, already in jail, told a fellow inmate about the Tate murders. &quot;Because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take notice,&quot; she said.
    A break in the case came when Susan Atkins, already in jail, told a fellow inmate about the Tate murders. "Because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take notice," she said.
    Manson, along with five followers, is indicted on December 8, 1969, for the murders.
    Manson, along with five followers, is indicted on December 8, 1969, for the murders.
    From left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten walk to court to appear for their roles in the murders.
    From left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten walk to court to appear for their roles in the murders.
    Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges related to the murders.
    Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges related to the murders.
    Manson appears with an &quot;X&quot; cut into his forehead when the trial starts on June 16, 1970. It was said to symbolize being crossed out of society. He later altered the scar to become a swastika.
    Manson appears with an "X" cut into his forehead when the trial starts on June 16, 1970. It was said to symbolize being crossed out of society. He later altered the scar to become a swastika.
    After a seven-month trial, all the defendants were found guilty on January 25, 1971. Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten received the death penalty.
    After a seven-month trial, all the defendants were found guilty on January 25, 1971. Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten received the death penalty.
    Manson is led, head shaved and beardless, to hear his sentence on March 29, 1971. He received the death penalty as well.
    Manson is led, head shaved and beardless, to hear his sentence on March 29, 1971. He received the death penalty as well.
    Charles &quot;Tex&quot; Watson was tried separately, after fleeing to Texas and fighting extradition to California. He was convicted and also sentenced to death in 1971. All the sentences were commuted to life in prison when California abolished the death penalty in 1972.
    Charles "Tex" Watson was tried separately, after fleeing to Texas and fighting extradition to California. He was convicted and also sentenced to death in 1971. All the sentences were commuted to life in prison when California abolished the death penalty in 1972.
    Manson is seen in court in 1986, during a parole hearing. He was denied for the sixth time.
    Manson is seen in court in 1986, during a parole hearing. He was denied for the sixth time.
    Manson was denied parole for the 12th time on April 12, 2012. According to the California Parole Board, he has accrued 108 serious disciplinary violations in prison since 1971 and has shown no remorse for the murders.
    Manson was denied parole for the 12th time on April 12, 2012. According to the California Parole Board, he has accrued 108 serious disciplinary violations in prison since 1971 and has shown no remorse for the murders.
    The murders

    On June 16, 1970, Manson and three of his followers -- Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten -- went on trial in Los Angeles.
    The first set of victims: Screen beauty Sharon Tate, who was eight months' pregnant; celebrity hairstylist named Jay Sebring; coffee fortune heiress Abigail Folger; writer Wojciech Frykowski; and Steven Parent, a friend of the family's caretaker. Each was slain on August 9, 1969, at the home of Tate and her husband, famed movie director Roman Polanski. Polanski was out of the country at the time.
    The next evening, another set of murders took place. Supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, were killed at their home.
    Manson Family Murders Fast Facts
    Although Manson ordered the killings, he didn't participate.
    Over the course of two nights, the killers took the lives of seven people, inflicting 169 stab wounds and seven .22-caliber gunshot wounds. Both crime scenes revealed horrifying details. And a few details linked the two crime scenes.
    The word pig was written in victim blood on the walls of one home and the front door of another. There was also another phrase apparently scrawled in blood: Helter Skelter. The reason for the disturbing writings, the prosecutor argued, was because Manson wanted to start a race war and had hoped the Black Panthers would be blamed for the killings.
    All of those details came tumbling out in the trial that both mesmerized and horrified the nation. During the trial, Manson and his followers created a circus-like atmosphere in the court with singing, giggling, angry outbursts and even carving X's in their foreheads.
    The charges came after a major break in the case when Atkins, who was already in jail on another charge, bragged to a fellow inmate about the Tate murders. She said they did it "because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world. ..."
    Manson was originally sentenced to death but the death penalty was briefly abolished in the state and his concurrent sentences were commuted to life in prison.
    Manson has been denied parole 12 times. His next parole hearing is set for 2027.

    CNN's Sara Sidner contributed to this report.