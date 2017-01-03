Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes punches Ronda Rousey during their title fight in Las Vegas on Friday, December 30. Nunes demolished Rousey, defeating the former champ in 48 seconds. Hide Caption 1 of 29

Clemson offensive linemen -- from left, John Simpson, Gage Cervenka and Maverick Morris -- play in confetti after the Tigers won the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Clemson crushed Ohio State 31-0 in what was a semifinal of the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will face Alabama in the championship game -- a rematch of last year's finale, which Alabama won 45-40.

Swedish skier Maria Pietila Holmner falls during a World Cup run in Semmering, Austria, on Tuesday, December 27. She was injured, but she will try to be back for the World Championships in February, according to Swedish journalist Jenny Modin.

Georgia Tech's Qua Searcy is tackled by Kentucky's Mike Edwards during the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Georgia Tech won 33-18.

A dog named Cumulus Nimbus competes in a coursing event in Limerick, Ireland, on Wednesday, December 28. In coursing, dogs are scored as they chase down game.

Boston guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates during a home win against Miami on Friday, December 30. He scored a career-high 52 points in the Celtics' victory.

The St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks play hockey in the annual Winter Classic on Monday, January 2. The Blues won 4-1 in the outdoor game, which was played at Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller walks to the field before an NFL home game against the New York Giants on Sunday, January 1.

Sam Twiston-Davies falls off his horse Frodon as they compete in a steeplechase in Kempton, England, on Monday, December 26.

Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen intercepts a pass during an NFL game in San Diego on Sunday, January 1. Kansas City won 37-27 and clinched the AFC West title with Oakland losing to Denver.

Gloucester Rugby's Lewis Ludlow tries to tackle Northampton's Louis Picamoles during a Premiership match in Gloucester, England, on Sunday, January 1.

Landon Collins, a safety with the New York Giants, celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday, January 1. The Giants won 19-10 and prevented the Redskins from making the playoffs.

Cricket player Nathan Lyon celebrates with his daughter Friday, December 30, after Australia defeated Pakistan in a Test match in Melbourne.

Notre Dame's Lindsay Allen reaches for a loose ball during a game at North Carolina State on Thursday, December 29. Allen and the Fighting Irish were upset 70-62. It was just their second ACC loss since joining the conference in 2013.

Japanese ski jumper Taku Takeuchi soars through the air while competing in the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Friday, December 30.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott struggles to take off his jersey and shoulder pads after a home win against Detroit on Monday, December 26. The Cowboys enter the NFL playoffs with home-field advantage in their conference.

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois celebrates a touchdown in the Orange Bowl on Friday, December 30. Francois passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Seminoles defeated Michigan 33-32.

The NHL isn't the only hockey league staging outdoor games over the holidays. French teams Lyon and Grenoble played Friday, December 30, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the home stadium of soccer club Olympique Lyonnais. Grenoble won 5-2.

German tennis player Andrea Petkovic serves during a Hopman Cup match against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Monday, January 2. Petkovic defeated Mladenovic but France won 2-1.

Chicago's Jimmy Butler (No. 21) reacts after scoring the game-winning basket against Brooklyn on Wednesday, December 28. Butler had 40 points in the 101-99 victory.

New Orleans cornerback B.W. Webb, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta's Julio Jones during an NFL game in Atlanta on Sunday, January 1. Atlanta won 38-32 to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Cross-country skiers race in Val Mustair, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 1.

A giant Maryland flag is waved by fans during a college basketball game at the University of Maryland on Thursday, December 29.

Texas' James Banks blocks a shot by Kent State's Jimmy Hall during a college basketball game in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, December 27.

Players from Yeovil Town and Portsmouth compete for a ball during a foggy soccer match in Yeovil, England, on Friday, December 30. The two clubs play in League Two, which is the fourth tier of pro soccer in England.

Detroit goalie Jared Coreau is covered by his own net after it was knocked over during an NHL game in Ottawa on Thursday, December 29.

Biathletes shoot during a team event in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, December 28.

Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, left, collides with West Ham's Dimitri Payet during a Premier League match in Leicester, England, on Saturday, December 31.