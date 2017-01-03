What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Georgia Tech's Qua Searcy is tackled by Kentucky's Mike Edwards during the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Georgia Tech won 33-18.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
A dog named Cumulus Nimbus competes in a coursing event in Limerick, Ireland, on Wednesday, December 28. In coursing, dogs are scored as they chase down game.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Boston guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates during a home win against Miami on Friday, December 30. He scored a career-high 52 points in the Celtics' victory.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
The St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks play hockey in the annual Winter Classic on Monday, January 2. The Blues won 4-1 in the outdoor game, which was played at Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller walks to the field before an NFL home game against the New York Giants on Sunday, January 1.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Sam Twiston-Davies falls off his horse Frodon as they compete in a steeplechase in Kempton, England, on Monday, December 26.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen intercepts a pass during an NFL game in San Diego on Sunday, January 1. Kansas City won 37-27 and clinched the AFC West title with Oakland losing to Denver.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Gloucester Rugby's Lewis Ludlow tries to tackle Northampton's Louis Picamoles during a Premiership match in Gloucester, England, on Sunday, January 1.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Landon Collins, a safety with the New York Giants, celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday, January 1. The Giants won 19-10 and prevented the Redskins from making the playoffs.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Cricket player Nathan Lyon celebrates with his daughter Friday, December 30, after Australia defeated Pakistan in a Test match in Melbourne.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Notre Dame's Lindsay Allen reaches for a loose ball during a game at North Carolina State on Thursday, December 29. Allen and the Fighting Irish were upset 70-62. It was just their second ACC loss since joining the conference in 2013.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Japanese ski jumper Taku Takeuchi soars through the air while competing in the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Friday, December 30.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott struggles to take off his jersey and shoulder pads after a home win against Detroit on Monday, December 26. The Cowboys enter the NFL playoffs with home-field advantage in their conference.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois celebrates a touchdown in the Orange Bowl on Friday, December 30. Francois passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Seminoles defeated Michigan 33-32.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
The NHL isn't the only hockey league staging outdoor games over the holidays. French teams Lyon and Grenoble played Friday, December 30, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the home stadium of soccer club Olympique Lyonnais. Grenoble won 5-2.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
German tennis player Andrea Petkovic serves during a Hopman Cup match against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Monday, January 2. Petkovic defeated Mladenovic but France won 2-1.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Chicago's Jimmy Butler (No. 21) reacts after scoring the game-winning basket against Brooklyn on Wednesday, December 28. Butler had 40 points in the 101-99 victory.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
New Orleans cornerback B.W. Webb, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta's Julio Jones during an NFL game in Atlanta on Sunday, January 1. Atlanta won 38-32 to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Cross-country skiers race in Val Mustair, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 1.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
A giant Maryland flag is waved by fans during a college basketball game at the University of Maryland on Thursday, December 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Texas' James Banks blocks a shot by Kent State's Jimmy Hall during a college basketball game in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, December 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Players from Yeovil Town and Portsmouth compete for a ball during a foggy soccer match in Yeovil, England, on Friday, December 30. The two clubs play in League Two, which is the fourth tier of pro soccer in England.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Detroit goalie Jared Coreau is covered by his own net after it was knocked over during an NHL game in Ottawa on Thursday, December 29.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Biathletes shoot during a team event in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, December 28.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, left, collides with West Ham's Dimitri Payet during a Premier League match in Leicester, England, on Saturday, December 31.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos