Breaking News

What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos

Updated 4:31 AM ET, Tue January 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes punches Ronda Rousey during their title fight in Las Vegas on Friday, December 30. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/31/sport/ronda-rousey-amanda-nunes-ufc-207-ko/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nunes demolished Rousey,&lt;/a&gt; defeating the former champ in 48 seconds.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes punches Ronda Rousey during their title fight in Las Vegas on Friday, December 30. Nunes demolished Rousey, defeating the former champ in 48 seconds.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
Clemson offensive linemen -- from left, John Simpson, Gage Cervenka and Maverick Morris -- play in confetti after the Tigers won the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Clemson crushed Ohio State 31-0 in what was a semifinal of the College Football Playoff. The Tigers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/31/sport/college-football-playoff-peach-bowl-fiesta-bowl-semifinals/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will face Alabama&lt;/a&gt; in the championship game -- a rematch of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/11/us/ncaa-football-national-championship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;last year&#39;s finale,&lt;/a&gt; which Alabama won 45-40.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Clemson offensive linemen -- from left, John Simpson, Gage Cervenka and Maverick Morris -- play in confetti after the Tigers won the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Clemson crushed Ohio State 31-0 in what was a semifinal of the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will face Alabama in the championship game -- a rematch of last year's finale, which Alabama won 45-40.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
Swedish skier Maria Pietila Holmner falls during a World Cup run in Semmering, Austria, on Tuesday, December 27. She was injured, but she will try to be back for the World Championships in February, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/JennyModin/status/813801714893602816&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to Swedish journalist Jenny Modin.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Swedish skier Maria Pietila Holmner falls during a World Cup run in Semmering, Austria, on Tuesday, December 27. She was injured, but she will try to be back for the World Championships in February, according to Swedish journalist Jenny Modin.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
Georgia Tech&#39;s Qua Searcy is tackled by Kentucky&#39;s Mike Edwards during the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Georgia Tech won 33-18.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Georgia Tech's Qua Searcy is tackled by Kentucky's Mike Edwards during the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday, December 31. Georgia Tech won 33-18.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
A dog named Cumulus Nimbus competes in a coursing event in Limerick, Ireland, on Wednesday, December 28. In coursing, dogs are scored as they chase down game.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
A dog named Cumulus Nimbus competes in a coursing event in Limerick, Ireland, on Wednesday, December 28. In coursing, dogs are scored as they chase down game.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
Boston guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates during a home win against Miami on Friday, December 30. He scored a career-high 52 points in the Celtics&#39; victory.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Boston guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates during a home win against Miami on Friday, December 30. He scored a career-high 52 points in the Celtics' victory.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
The St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks play hockey in the annual Winter Classic on Monday, January 2. The Blues won 4-1 in the outdoor game, which was played at Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
The St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks play hockey in the annual Winter Classic on Monday, January 2. The Blues won 4-1 in the outdoor game, which was played at Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller walks to the field before an NFL home game against the New York Giants on Sunday, January 1.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller walks to the field before an NFL home game against the New York Giants on Sunday, January 1.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
Sam Twiston-Davies falls off his horse Frodon as they compete in a steeplechase in Kempton, England, on Monday, December 26.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Sam Twiston-Davies falls off his horse Frodon as they compete in a steeplechase in Kempton, England, on Monday, December 26.
Hide Caption
9 of 29
Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen intercepts a pass during an NFL game in San Diego on Sunday, January 1. Kansas City won 37-27 and clinched the AFC West title with Oakland losing to Denver.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen intercepts a pass during an NFL game in San Diego on Sunday, January 1. Kansas City won 37-27 and clinched the AFC West title with Oakland losing to Denver.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Gloucester Rugby&#39;s Lewis Ludlow tries to tackle Northampton&#39;s Louis Picamoles during a Premiership match in Gloucester, England, on Sunday, January 1.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Gloucester Rugby's Lewis Ludlow tries to tackle Northampton's Louis Picamoles during a Premiership match in Gloucester, England, on Sunday, January 1.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
Landon Collins, a safety with the New York Giants, celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday, January 1. The Giants won 19-10 and prevented the Redskins from making the playoffs.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Landon Collins, a safety with the New York Giants, celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday, January 1. The Giants won 19-10 and prevented the Redskins from making the playoffs.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
Cricket player Nathan Lyon celebrates with his daughter Friday, December 30, after Australia defeated Pakistan in a Test match in Melbourne.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Cricket player Nathan Lyon celebrates with his daughter Friday, December 30, after Australia defeated Pakistan in a Test match in Melbourne.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
Notre Dame&#39;s Lindsay Allen reaches for a loose ball during a game at North Carolina State on Thursday, December 29. Allen and the Fighting Irish were upset 70-62. It was just their second ACC loss since joining the conference in 2013.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Notre Dame's Lindsay Allen reaches for a loose ball during a game at North Carolina State on Thursday, December 29. Allen and the Fighting Irish were upset 70-62. It was just their second ACC loss since joining the conference in 2013.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
Japanese ski jumper Taku Takeuchi soars through the air while competing in the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Friday, December 30.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Japanese ski jumper Taku Takeuchi soars through the air while competing in the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, on Friday, December 30.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott struggles to take off his jersey and shoulder pads after a home win against Detroit on Monday, December 26. The Cowboys enter the NFL playoffs with home-field advantage in their conference.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott struggles to take off his jersey and shoulder pads after a home win against Detroit on Monday, December 26. The Cowboys enter the NFL playoffs with home-field advantage in their conference.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois celebrates a touchdown in the Orange Bowl on Friday, December 30. Francois passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Seminoles defeated Michigan 33-32.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois celebrates a touchdown in the Orange Bowl on Friday, December 30. Francois passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Seminoles defeated Michigan 33-32.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
The NHL isn&#39;t the only hockey league staging outdoor games over the holidays. French teams Lyon and Grenoble played Friday, December 30, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the home stadium of soccer club Olympique Lyonnais. Grenoble won 5-2.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
The NHL isn't the only hockey league staging outdoor games over the holidays. French teams Lyon and Grenoble played Friday, December 30, at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the home stadium of soccer club Olympique Lyonnais. Grenoble won 5-2.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
German tennis player Andrea Petkovic serves during a Hopman Cup match against France&#39;s Kristina Mladenovic on Monday, January 2. Petkovic defeated Mladenovic but France won 2-1.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
German tennis player Andrea Petkovic serves during a Hopman Cup match against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Monday, January 2. Petkovic defeated Mladenovic but France won 2-1.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
Chicago&#39;s Jimmy Butler (No. 21) reacts after scoring the game-winning basket against Brooklyn on Wednesday, December 28. Butler had 40 points in the 101-99 victory.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Chicago's Jimmy Butler (No. 21) reacts after scoring the game-winning basket against Brooklyn on Wednesday, December 28. Butler had 40 points in the 101-99 victory.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
New Orleans cornerback B.W. Webb, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta&#39;s Julio Jones during an NFL game in Atlanta on Sunday, January 1. Atlanta won 38-32 to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
New Orleans cornerback B.W. Webb, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta's Julio Jones during an NFL game in Atlanta on Sunday, January 1. Atlanta won 38-32 to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
Cross-country skiers race in Val Mustair, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 1.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Cross-country skiers race in Val Mustair, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 1.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
A giant Maryland flag is waved by fans during a college basketball game at the University of Maryland on Thursday, December 29.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
A giant Maryland flag is waved by fans during a college basketball game at the University of Maryland on Thursday, December 29.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
Texas&#39; James Banks blocks a shot by Kent State&#39;s Jimmy Hall during a college basketball game in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, December 27.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Texas' James Banks blocks a shot by Kent State's Jimmy Hall during a college basketball game in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, December 27.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
Players from Yeovil Town and Portsmouth compete for a ball during a foggy soccer match in Yeovil, England, on Friday, December 30. The two clubs play in League Two, which is the fourth tier of pro soccer in England.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Players from Yeovil Town and Portsmouth compete for a ball during a foggy soccer match in Yeovil, England, on Friday, December 30. The two clubs play in League Two, which is the fourth tier of pro soccer in England.
Hide Caption
25 of 29
Detroit goalie Jared Coreau is covered by his own net after it was knocked over during an NHL game in Ottawa on Thursday, December 29.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Detroit goalie Jared Coreau is covered by his own net after it was knocked over during an NHL game in Ottawa on Thursday, December 29.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
Biathletes shoot during a team event in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, December 28.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Biathletes shoot during a team event in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, December 28.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
Leicester City&#39;s Danny Drinkwater, left, collides with West Ham&#39;s Dimitri Payet during a Premier League match in Leicester, England, on Saturday, December 31.
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, left, collides with West Ham's Dimitri Payet during a Premier League match in Leicester, England, on Saturday, December 31.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
Athletes who compete in downhill ice cross -- specifically the Red Bull Crashed Ice series -- skate on black ice in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Friday, December 30. The photo shoot was held on Lake Heid, which had a clear-glass look because there hadn&#39;t been any snow. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/26/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-1227/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 32 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Athletes who compete in downhill ice cross -- specifically the Red Bull Crashed Ice series -- skate on black ice in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Friday, December 30. The photo shoot was held on Lake Heid, which had a clear-glass look because there hadn't been any snow. See 32 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
29 of 29
01 what a shot 0103 RESTRICTED02 what a shot 0103 RESTRICTED03 what a shot 010304 what a shot 010305 what a shot 0103 RESTRICTED06 what a shot 010307 what a shot 010308 what a shot 010309 what a shot 0103 RESTRICTED10 what a shot 010311 what a shot 0103 RESTRICTED12 what a shot 010313 what a shot 010314 what a shot 010315 what a shot 010316 what a shot 010317 what a shot 010318 what a shot 010319 what a shot 010320 what a shot 010321 what a shot 010322 what a shot 0103 RESTRICTED23 what a shot 0103 RESTRICTED24 what a shot 010325 what a shot 010326 what a shot 0103 RESTRICTED27 what a shot 010328 what a shot 010329 what a shot 0103
Take a look at 29 amazing sports photos from December 26 through January 2.