Trump hotel lawsuit at impasse, headed to trial

The judge set a pretrial conference date for May 17

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump and chef Geoffrey Zakarian are at an impasse in settlement talks regarding their lawsuit over Trump's cancellation of Zakarian's restaurant at the Trump Hotel and told a judge Tuesday they are ready to set a trial date.

Attorneys for Trump and Zakarian appeared in DC Superior Court Tuesday afternoon for a status hearing to update the judge on where things stand in the lawsuit.

The attorney for Trump explained that the parties have continued to engaged in settlement discussions, but currently are at an impasse and ready to set a trial date. The judge asked whether the parties would benefit from a new mediator in the case, but the attorneys declined.

The judge set a pretrial conference date for May 17.

Trump is expected to sit for a seven-hour deposition in a related case with chef Jose Andrés before he takes office, as soon as this week. Trump requested that the deposition take place in New York.

