Story highlights Senate budget resolution would pave way to end Obamacare

Process would allow Republicans to avoid a Democratic filibuster

Washington (CNN) Republicans are wasting no time in their effort to repeal Obamacare.

Senate Republicans took the first official step toward repealing President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law Tuesday afternoon, filing a budget resolution that puts the wheels of overhauling the Affordable Care Act into motion.

The move, coming just hours after the commencement of a new session of Congress, underscored that stripping down Obamacare will be the Republican Party's top legislative priority under future President Donald Trump.

The Senate debate over the resolution is expected to take multiple days, likely dragging out into next week, according to a Senate GOP source. Democratic lawmakers could also try to slow down the process by proposing numerous amendments.

The budget resolution is the first in a two-part process to repeal Obamacare. It instructs relevant congressional committees to craft a budget reconciliation bill, which will include language repealing major parts of the law.

