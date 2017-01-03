Pop star says she'll sing at Trump inauguration under one condition

London (CNN) British pop singer Rebecca Ferguson says she has been invited to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, but her response may not be the RSVP the President-elect's team were expecting.

The former UK X-Factor runner-up said she would only accept the invitation on the condition that she could perform "Strange Fruit" -- a song protesting racism in 1930s America, made famous by Billie Holiday.

Rebecca Ferguson was the runner-up of the UK's X Factor in 2010.

In a statement posted to the singer's Twitter account on Monday night Ferguson said: "I've been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing "strange fruit" a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington. Best Rebecca X"

The lyrics, written in the 1930s by Jewish communist Abel Meeropol, were composed as a protest poem to highlight endemic racism in America's southern states.

The song's opening lyrics deal with lynching, which was still happening in parts of the country at the time: Southern trees bear strange fruit // Blood on the leaves and blood at the root // Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze // Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees.