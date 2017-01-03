Rand Paul: Repeal and replace Obamacare or else

Story highlights Senator's op-ed called for the total repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

'As we repeal Obamacare, we would be wise to vote on its replacement,' he wrote

(CNN) As Republicans are taking control of Congress, Sen. Rand Paul is warning fellow lawmakers of the possible dire consequences of killing Obamacare piecemeal.

Paul, in an op-ed published Monday, called for the total repeal and immediate replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

The Kentucky senator argues that keeping popular provisions of President Barack Obama's signature health care law, while eliminating less popular, structural pieces, would "only accentuate the bankrupting of the insurance industry."

Writing for the website Rare , Paul explained that Republicans needed to vote for a complete repeal of Obamacare, while simultaneously voting on an adequate replacement. "As we repeal Obamacare, we would be wise to vote on its replacement at the same time," Paul wrote.

He added: "If Congress fails to vote on a replacement at the same time as repeal, the repealers risk assuming the blame for the continued unraveling of Obamacare."

