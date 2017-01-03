CNN will host town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan

Story highlights Speaker Paul Ryan will sit down with CNN for a prime-time town hall

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan will sit down with CNN's Jake Tapper for a prime-time town hall just one week before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Ryan will talk about House Republicans' "Better Way" agenda for the incoming administration and will answer questions about the GOP's strategy for the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

CNN's Town Hall will air from George Washington University on Thursday, January 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The one-hour event will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116.

Under Ryan, House Republicans are expected to prioritize repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and vote to confirm the incoming President's cabinet nominees.

Congressional Republicans will also debate Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, an issue the President-elect says he wants to "move on" from. However, Ryan has taken a tougher stance on Russia, claiming that the Obama administration's recent sanctions against Russia were "long overdue."