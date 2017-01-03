Story highlights Paul Ryan needs 218 votes Tuesday to remain House speaker

Nancy Pelosi is expected to be re-elected House minority leader

Washington (CNN) Paul Ryan is expected to be easily re-elected Tuesday as speaker of the House, kicking off the new Congress and marking a quiet end following a year that saw both parties questioning their congressional leadership.

Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi is also expected to maintain her post as minority leader.

Ryan was re-elected by the House Republican conference in November to serve a second term as speaker of the House. And after a tumultuous first year in the top leadership spot -- a job he was elected to after then-Speaker John Boehner abruptly resigned -- Ryan clashed with both conservatives on the right of the conference and with then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

But a lot has changed since then. Trump's 2016 election win helped unite the Republican Party while Democrats are still trying to figure what went wrong.

On Tuesday, Ryan will need to secure a simple majority of the House members who show up to vote to win his first full two-year term as speaker. That means if all 435 lawmakers are present, Ryan needs at least 218 votes.

