Best of Biden's final swearing-in

Washington (CNN) Vice President Joe Biden fulfilled his duty Tuesday as president of the Senate when he swore in senators for the 115th Congress.

Biden has made the ceremonial swearing-in one of Washington's most talked about biennial events. This year, Biden got up close and personal with the families of more than 30 senators.

He gave advice to the younger generation and laughed about years gone by with older members with whom he served during his 36 years representing Delaware.

Not to be outshone by his performance in 2015 , Biden made his final swearing-in one the Twittersphere will not soon forget.

The last thing @VP Biden did after finishing the ceremonial swearing-in of newly elected Senators is, you guessed it: He took a selfie --> pic.twitter.com/1EO4sWcsEX — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 3, 2017

u ever wonder if biden only decided to be a senator or even VP for the swearing in ceremonies https://t.co/SdrUvQoseS — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) January 3, 2017

VP Joe Biden as Pat Toomey walks up for swearing-in: "Pennsylvania is in the house!" — Laura Olson (@lauraolson) January 3, 2017

He made friends with adults and kids alike, took some selfies and doled out some good old Uncle Joe wisdom. Take a look at the video above for some of the best moments from Biden's final ceremonial swearing-in.