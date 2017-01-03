NAACP stages sit-in at Jeff Sessions' office

Story highlights NAACP activists stage a sit-in at US Sen Jeff Sessions' office in Alabama

(CNN) The NAACP is staging a sit-in at the Mobile, Alabama, office of US Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest Sessions' nomination as US attorney general.

The protesters say they will stay until Sessions is no longer the nominee or they are arrested.

"We are asking the senator to withdraw his name for consideration as attorney general or for the president-elect, Donald Trump, to withdraw the nomination," NAACP President Cornell William Brooks said Tuesday afternoon from Sessions' office.

"In the midst of rampant voter suppression, this nominee has failed to acknowledge the reality of voter suppression while pretending to believe in the myth of voter fraud."

Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton said he and 15-20 others are there "conducting business as usual" and will remain until "Sessions meets our demands or the arrest -- whichever he chooses."