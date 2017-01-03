Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner inch closer to Washington

Story highlights The couple is headed to Washington and has secured a property there

Melania Trump is still expected to play a role in the White House

Washington (CNN) As Donald Trump prepares to disentangle himself from his sprawling business interests he'll have at least two key allies by his side in Washington: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

The couple has secured a property in the tony Kalorama neighborhood, and Trump's team is confident that, at a minimum, his daughter and son-in-law can act as informal advisers once he's in the White House. That solution is unlikely to please ethics experts who have even taken to The New York Times opinion page to encourage Trump to ask Congress to amend the anti-nepotism statute in order to give limited family members formal roles.

The transition team hasn't ruled out formal titles for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump either. Discussions are still ongoing about whether it's possible to give the couple official titles in a way that would be appropriate and permissible under ethics and nepotism rules.

Ivanka Trump has made clear that if she's advising her father in Washington, she will step back from her personal business.

"As Ivanka has previously stated, she would separate herself from her businesses if asked to become an advisor to her father and the Trump administration," said a spokeswoman for the Ivanka Trump brand.

Read More