Ivanka Trump settles on DC home

(CNN) Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have settled on a property in Washington, DC.

Washington Fine Properties' William F. X. Moody, who assisted with the transaction, confirmed the move to CNN Tuesday, though he wouldn't say if it was a purchase or a rental.

The Washingtonian, which first reported the move, said the family will move into DC's tony Kalorama neighborhood in a six-bedroom home. The Obama's rental house is located on Belmont Road in the Kalorama neighborhood.

While it's still unclear what precise role President-elect Donald Trump's eldest daughter will play in the administration, she and Kushner are slated to be key advisers.

Washington Fine Properties has also helped find properties for Steven Mnuchin as well as Wilbur Ross, who are President-elect Trump's respective picks to lead the Treasury and Commerce departments.