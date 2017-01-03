House moves to add fines for members, start Obamacare repeal

Story highlights House rules package will allow members to be fined; stemmed from last year's sit-in on the floor

The vote came after a controversial plan to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics was dropped

Washington (CNN) The Republican-led House of Representatives adopted new rules governing floor debate in the new Congress on Tuesday, passing a package of changes in a largely party line vote.

The resolution passed, 234-193, after House Republicans were forced to drop a provision that would have gutted the independent ethics panel tasked with investigating potential rules violations. The language, included in a closed-door session Monday night, was dropped after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump and intense blowback from their own constituents.

The new rules package includes a Republican provision to impose fines on any House member who violates the decorum rules of the House. That change was added in response to a Democratic-led sit-in that tied up the House floor in June for over 24 hours, when dozens of members took over the chamber and demanded action on gun control measures.

The proposal doesn't slap any financial penalty on specific members for that episode, but going forward a member could face a $500 penalty for breaking the rules governing debate, and an additional $2,500 fine for each additional offense.

Georgia Democratic Rep John Lewis, a leader of the civil rights movement who led the sit-in angrily denounced the proposal on Tuesday and vowed to continue to press for votes on gun-related bills.

