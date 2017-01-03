Obama to transfer more Gitmo detainees despite Trump's objection

Story highlights Obama has been making moves to leave as few Gitmo prisoners as possible

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama plans to transfer additional detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the White House said Tuesday, hours after President-elect Donald Trump warned against moving any more prisoners from the naval facility.

"I would expect, at this point, additional transfers to be announced," said Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary. He characterized the moves, which come in the final weeks of Obama's administration, as continuing the long-running effort to clear detainees from the prison.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump revived the hot-button topic of the prison facility at Guantanamo Bay, also known as Gitmo, in a Twitter message warning against further prisoner transfers before he takes office.

"There should be no further releases from Gitmo. These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Earnest said Obama would not factor Trump's tweet into his decision-making on the prison.

