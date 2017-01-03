Trump celebrates new year with convicted felon

Story highlights Cinque and Trump have known each other for years

Trump's transition team didn't deny the two men have known each other

Washington (CNN) A new video raises questions about President-elect Donald Trump's relationship with Joseph "Joey No Socks" Cinque, who once reportedly survived a mob hit and was associated with the infamous mob boss John Gotti.

The video shows Trump ringing in the new year on stage with Cinque at his Mar-a-Lago hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The Secret Service told CNN everyone who attended the party was subject to screening via a metal detector.

Cinque was convicted in 1989 of criminal possession of stolen art, a felony. He was sentenced to "conditional discharge" in 1990, according to records provided by a New York Supreme Court clerk. CNN was told the actual indictment was destroyed in a fire.

Cinque did not serve jail time. While there is no record of how long the conditional discharge sentence lasted, a lack of further court records in the case indicates that he did not violate the discharge, the clerk told CNN.

In a 1995 profile in New York magazine, Cinque noted his former friendship with Gotti. The article also reported Cinque was "shot three times and left for dead" in a 1980 incident he called a "robbery," while "officials" described as "more likely a hit." The article also detailed Gotti's criminal record.

