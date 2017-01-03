Breaking News

Democratic dilemma: How hard to fight

By Stephen Collinson, CNN

Updated 6:06 AM ET, Tue January 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Democrats target Trump nominees
Democrats target Trump nominees

    JUST WATCHED

    Democrats target Trump nominees

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Democrats are facing a fight for relevance
  • The party must immediately contend with Trump's first 100-day agenda

(CNN)Democrats plotting a return from the political wilderness are facing their first big dilemma: how fiercely to fight President-elect Donald Trump.

A new conservative era will dawn in Washington Tuesday when the next Congress, dominated by Republicans, is sworn in. GOP leaders are exuberant about the Trump administration that will soon follow and are preparing to send a blizzard of bills to the new White House.
    "We are going to reap what we have sown, which is victory, the fact that we control both houses of Congress and now the presidency," Steve Cortes, a former Trump campaign adviser, told CNN.
    That leaves Democrats facing a fight not just over policy -- but for relevance.
    The party is quickly facing an uncomfortable choice: they can either work with the GOP on issues that might resonate with Midwestern voters who rejected them or take a just-say-no stance that could make it easier to score political points while leaving the burden of governing to the GOP.
    Read More
    Democrats don't have long to pick a route.
    Most immediately, they must contend with Trump's first 100 days' agenda that aims to gut key elements of President Barack Obama's legacy, such as his signature health care law.

    Fundamental questions

    In the longer term, Democrats face more fundamental questions, including how to promote a new generation of leaders and win back disaffected blue collar workers in the Rust Belt who supported Trump. These dynamics are playing out ahead of the 2018 midterms in which several Democrats are competing in traditionally Republican states. And, of course, the 2020 presidential race looms with no clear leader for the party.
    There are perhaps some areas of common ground between the two parties on issues such as trade.
    House GOP guts ethics panel
    In transition: President-elect Trump
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump stands with legendary boxing promoter Don King after meeting at Trump&#39;s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28. Trump and King &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/29/politics/don-king-donald-trump-meeting-peace/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;met to discuss&lt;/a&gt; the relationship between Israel and the United States.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump stands with legendary boxing promoter Don King after meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28. Trump and King met to discuss the relationship between Israel and the United States.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    Trump attends a meeting with Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist and senior counselor, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 21. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/31/politics/donald-trump-new-years-eve/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spent the holidays in Mar-a-Lago.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump attends a meeting with Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist and senior counselor, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 21. Trump spent the holidays in Mar-a-Lago.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway talks to the press in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, December 15. Conway, who was Trump&#39;s campaign manager, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/22/politics/donald-trump-kellyanne-conway-counselor/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will work in his administration&lt;/a&gt; as &quot;counselor to the president,&quot; it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway talks to the press in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, December 15. Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager, will work in his administration as "counselor to the president," it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    Trump, right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/trump-tech-summit-silicon-valley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with technology executives&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google&#39;s parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, right, meets with technology executives in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google's parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    Three of Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Three of Trump's children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. &quot;He&#39;s like a fine wine,&quot; Trump said of Ryan at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-wisconsin-thank-you-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rally,&lt;/a&gt; which was part of his &quot;thank you&quot; tour to states that helped him win the election. &quot;Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. "He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at the rally, which was part of his "thank you" tour to states that helped him win the election. "Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meeting at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in New York on December 13. Trump called West a "good man" and told journalists that they have been "friends for a long time." West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he will nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    &quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    Donald Trump Don King 1228Donald Trump Steve Bannon 1221Kellyanne Conway Trump Tower 1215 RESTRICTEDSilicon Valley Trump Ivanka Eric Donald 1214 RESTRICTEDTrump Ryan Pence RESTRICTEDTrump Kanye 121301 rick perry trump tower 121201 rex tillerson FILE24 week in politics 1210trump devos trump branstad - RESTRICTEDtrum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump
    But for now, Democrats will likely focus on making the coming months as politically bruising as possible for the GOP. They'll aim to make a case that Trump's Cabinet of millionaires and billionaires conflicts with the blue collar themes of his campaign. And they'll concentrate their fire on eight of Trump's nominees, using political maneuvers in a bid to delay their confirmation.
    Targets include secretary of state designate Rex Tillerson, attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions and health and human services secretary pick Tom Price.
    If it works, the tactic could slow Trump's fast start by clogging the Senate in a way that delays key GOP priorities.
    "If Republicans think they can jam through a whole slate of nominees without a fair hearing process, they are sorely mistaken," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in a statement.
    Frustrating Trump's hopes of getting a running start could boost morale among grieving Democrats steeling for the seemingly inevitable passage of huge tax cuts and a bill repealing Obamacare. A few early successes could also build support for a strategy to jam up some legislation in the Senate, where the lack of a filibuster-proof Republican majority remains the only curb on GOP power in Washington.
    After all, a policy of blanket obstruction worked for Republicans in 2009 and 2010, when Democrats had a monopoly on power in Washington. The GOP forced Obama to pass huge programs, including an $800 billion stimulus, early versions of the Affordable Care Act and a Wall Street reform bill, largely with only Democratic votes.
    Get ready for another year of global tumult
    The tactic electrified conservative opposition in the country, contributing to the birth of the Tea Party movement. Democrats paid the price for tough votes in midterm elections, setting the stage for a Republican comeback.
    "I think it's really important that Democrats come out in this new Congress and demonstrate that they are not going just going to go along with the Trump get along," said Symone Sanders, a former spokesperson for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. "We should not budge."

    Populist opposition

    Potential leaders of a populist opposition campaign to Trump includes Sen. Sanders himself, who used the politics of protest to strong effect during his Democratic primary bid. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren may also have an incentive to emerge as a leading voice against Trump as buzz stirs over a possible presidential primary bid in 2020.
    100 moments from Obama&#39;s presidency
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Barack Obama is sworn in as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009. His wife, Michelle, is holding the Bible as he takes the oath of office, and they are joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. An estimated 1.5 million people attended &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/2009/44.president/inauguration/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the inauguration&lt;/a&gt; as Obama became the nation&#39;s first African-American President.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Barack Obama is sworn in as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009. His wife, Michelle, is holding the Bible as he takes the oath of office, and they are joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. An estimated 1.5 million people attended the inauguration as Obama became the nation's first African-American President.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 100
    The Obamas share a moment on a freight elevator as they head to one of the inaugural balls on January 20, 2009. &quot;It was quite chilly, so the President removed his tuxedo jacket and put it over the shoulders of his wife,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said. &quot;Then they had a semi-private moment as staff members and Secret Service agents tried not to look.&quot;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The Obamas share a moment on a freight elevator as they head to one of the inaugural balls on January 20, 2009. "It was quite chilly, so the President removed his tuxedo jacket and put it over the shoulders of his wife," White House photographer Pete Souza said. "Then they had a semi-private moment as staff members and Secret Service agents tried not to look."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 100
    Obama wears 3-D glasses during a Super Bowl viewing at the White House on February 1, 2009.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama wears 3-D glasses during a Super Bowl viewing at the White House on February 1, 2009.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 100
    Obama speaks with aides in the White House Oval Office on February 4, 2009. From left are Senior Advisor Pete Rouse, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Phil Schiliro, Senior Advisor David Axelrod, National Economic Council Director Lawrence Summers and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama speaks with aides in the White House Oval Office on February 4, 2009. From left are Senior Advisor Pete Rouse, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Phil Schiliro, Senior Advisor David Axelrod, National Economic Council Director Lawrence Summers and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 100
    Vice President Joe Biden watches Obama sign &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/02/17/economic.stimulus.2010/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the economic stimulus bill&lt;/a&gt; on February 17, 2009. The goal was to stimulate the country&#39;s staggering economy by increasing federal spending and cutting taxes.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Vice President Joe Biden watches Obama sign the economic stimulus bill on February 17, 2009. The goal was to stimulate the country's staggering economy by increasing federal spending and cutting taxes.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 100
    Obama acknowledges applause before addressing a joint session of Congress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/POLITICS/02/24/obama.speech/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for the first time&lt;/a&gt; on February 24, 2009. The President focused on the three priorities of the budget he presented to Congress later in the week: energy, health care and education.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama acknowledges applause before addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time on February 24, 2009. The President focused on the three priorities of the budget he presented to Congress later in the week: energy, health care and education.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 100
    A boy touches Obama&#39;s hair in the Oval Office on May 8, 2009. &quot;A temporary White House staffer, Carlton Philadelphia, brought his family to the Oval Office for a farewell photo with President Obama,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said. &quot;Carlton&#39;s son softly told the President he had just gotten a haircut like President Obama, and asked if he could feel the President&#39;s head to see if it felt the same as his.&quot;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    A boy touches Obama's hair in the Oval Office on May 8, 2009. "A temporary White House staffer, Carlton Philadelphia, brought his family to the Oval Office for a farewell photo with President Obama," White House photographer Pete Souza said. "Carlton's son softly told the President he had just gotten a haircut like President Obama, and asked if he could feel the President's head to see if it felt the same as his."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 100
    Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor after announcing her as a Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, May 26. Sotomayor went on to become the court&#39;s&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/POLITICS/08/06/sonia.sotomayor/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; first Hispanic justice.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor after announcing her as a Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, May 26. Sotomayor went on to become the court's first Hispanic justice.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 100
    The President returns to the Oval Office after going on a hamburger run for West Wing staffers and aides on May 29, 2009.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President returns to the Oval Office after going on a hamburger run for West Wing staffers and aides on May 29, 2009.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 100
    Obama closes his eyes before taping his weekly radio address at the White House on June 2, 2009.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama closes his eyes before taping his weekly radio address at the White House on June 2, 2009.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 100
    Obama tours the Great Pyramid and Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, on June 4, 2009. In a speech at Cairo University, Obama pledged to &quot;seek &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/POLITICS/06/04/egypt.obama.speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a new beginning&lt;/a&gt; between the United States and Muslims around the world,&quot; imploring America and the Islamic world to drop their suspicions of one another and forge new alliances.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama tours the Great Pyramid and Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, on June 4, 2009. In a speech at Cairo University, Obama pledged to "seek a new beginning between the United States and Muslims around the world," imploring America and the Islamic world to drop their suspicions of one another and forge new alliances.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 100
    Obama places a flower at the Buchenwald Memorial as he visits the former concentration camp in Germany on June 5, 2009.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama places a flower at the Buchenwald Memorial as he visits the former concentration camp in Germany on June 5, 2009.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 100
    Sasha Obama hides behind an Oval Office sofa as she sneaks up on her father on August 5, 2009. Sasha was 7 when her father took office. Malia was 10. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/09/05/politics/gallery/sasha-and-malia-2008-present/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more pictures of Malia and Sasha Obama since their father was elected President&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Sasha Obama hides behind an Oval Office sofa as she sneaks up on her father on August 5, 2009. Sasha was 7 when her father took office. Malia was 10. See more pictures of Malia and Sasha Obama since their father was elected President
    Hide Caption
    13 of 100
    Obama stands on stage before delivering remarks to service members in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 26, 2009. &quot;Of all the privileges I have as President, I have no greater honor than serving as your commander in chief,&quot; Obama said in his speech.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama stands on stage before delivering remarks to service members in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 26, 2009. "Of all the privileges I have as President, I have no greater honor than serving as your commander in chief," Obama said in his speech.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 100
    Obama salutes during the dignified transfer of Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin on October 29, 2009. The President traveled to an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, to meet a plane carrying the bodies of 18 Americans killed in Afghanistan.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama salutes during the dignified transfer of Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin on October 29, 2009. The President traveled to an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, to meet a plane carrying the bodies of 18 Americans killed in Afghanistan.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 100
    The President fist-bumps custodian Lawrence Lipscomb in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 3, 2009.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President fist-bumps custodian Lawrence Lipscomb in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 3, 2009.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 100
    Obama poses with a diploma and gold medal after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/WORLD/europe/10/09/nobel.peace.prize/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accepting the Nobel Peace Prize&lt;/a&gt; in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 2009. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it honored Obama for his &quot;extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.&quot; Obama was the fourth U.S. President to win the Novel Peace Prize. Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter also received the award.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama poses with a diploma and gold medal after accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 2009. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it honored Obama for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." Obama was the fourth U.S. President to win the Novel Peace Prize. Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter also received the award.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 100
    The President talks on a cell phone as he steps off Marine One in Baltimore on January 29, 2010.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President talks on a cell phone as he steps off Marine One in Baltimore on January 29, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 100
    Obama plays with his daughters in the White House Rose Garden during a snowstorm on February 6, 2010.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama plays with his daughters in the White House Rose Garden during a snowstorm on February 6, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 100
    Obama calls a member of Congress to discuss health care reform on March 19, 2010. A bill passed the Senate in December 2009, but there were intense negotiations before it could pass the House. The bill passed 219-212 after more than a year of bitter partisan debate. All 178 Republicans opposed it, along with 34 Democrats.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama calls a member of Congress to discuss health care reform on March 19, 2010. A bill passed the Senate in December 2009, but there were intense negotiations before it could pass the House. The bill passed 219-212 after more than a year of bitter partisan debate. All 178 Republicans opposed it, along with 34 Democrats.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 100
    Obama signs the Affordable Care Act -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/03/23/health.care.main/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his health care overhaul&lt;/a&gt; -- on March 23, 2010. It was the biggest expansion of health care guarantees in more than four decades, and it represented a significant step toward the goal of universal coverage, which has been sought by every Democratic President since Harry Truman.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama signs the Affordable Care Act -- his health care overhaul -- on March 23, 2010. It was the biggest expansion of health care guarantees in more than four decades, and it represented a significant step toward the goal of universal coverage, which has been sought by every Democratic President since Harry Truman.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 100
    Obama takes the stage on a rainy day outside of Chicago on May 31, 2010. He was scheduled to give a Memorial Day speech. &quot;When the lightning began, the Secret Service told the President that it was too dangerous to proceed,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said. &quot;He took the stage by himself and informed the audience that his speech was canceled and that for everyone&#39;s safety, they should return to their buses. Later, he boarded a few of the buses to thank them for attending and apologized for not being able to speak.&quot;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama takes the stage on a rainy day outside of Chicago on May 31, 2010. He was scheduled to give a Memorial Day speech. "When the lightning began, the Secret Service told the President that it was too dangerous to proceed," White House photographer Pete Souza said. "He took the stage by himself and informed the audience that his speech was canceled and that for everyone's safety, they should return to their buses. Later, he boarded a few of the buses to thank them for attending and apologized for not being able to speak."
    Hide Caption
    22 of 100
    Obama takes questions at the G-20 Summit in Toronto on June 27, 2010. &quot;We came to Toronto with three specific goals: to make sure the global (economic) recovery is strong and durable; to continue reforming the financial system; and to address the range of global issues that affect our prosperity and security. And we made progress in each of these areas,&quot; Obama said.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama takes questions at the G-20 Summit in Toronto on June 27, 2010. "We came to Toronto with three specific goals: to make sure the global (economic) recovery is strong and durable; to continue reforming the financial system; and to address the range of global issues that affect our prosperity and security. And we made progress in each of these areas," Obama said.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 100
    The President puts his toe on a scale as White House travel director Marvin Nicholson tries to weigh himself in Austin, Texas, on August 8, 2010.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President puts his toe on a scale as White House travel director Marvin Nicholson tries to weigh himself in Austin, Texas, on August 8, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 100
    Obama hosted a working dinner with Mideast leaders on September 1, 2010. With Obama, from left, are Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan&#39;s King Abdullah II. Obama said he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/09/01/mideast.peace.talks/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;cautiously hopeful&quot;&lt;/a&gt; that talks could achieve a two-state solution to the long-running Mideast conflict.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama hosted a working dinner with Mideast leaders on September 1, 2010. With Obama, from left, are Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II. Obama said he was "cautiously hopeful" that talks could achieve a two-state solution to the long-running Mideast conflict.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 100
    Obama shoots baskets before speaking at Cleveland State University on October 31, 2010.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama shoots baskets before speaking at Cleveland State University on October 31, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 100
    The President greets U.S. troops after an unannounced flight to Afghanistan on December 3, 2010. The U.S. combat mission ended in Afghanistan in December 2014, but American troops &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/06/politics/obama-to-speak-on-afghanistan-wednesday-morning/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;remain in the country&lt;/a&gt; to support Afghan forces and counterterrorism operations.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President greets U.S. troops after an unannounced flight to Afghanistan on December 3, 2010. The U.S. combat mission ended in Afghanistan in December 2014, but American troops remain in the country to support Afghan forces and counterterrorism operations.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 100
    Obama prays in the Oval Office with co-chairs of the National Prayer Breakfast on January 27, 2011. From left are U.S. Rep. Heath Shuler, U.S. Rep. Tom Coburn, U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, Obama, former Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama prays in the Oval Office with co-chairs of the National Prayer Breakfast on January 27, 2011. From left are U.S. Rep. Heath Shuler, U.S. Rep. Tom Coburn, U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, Obama, former Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 100
    The first family tours the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 19, 2011. Obama visited Brazil, Chile and El Salvador during his trip to Latin America.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The first family tours the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 19, 2011. Obama visited Brazil, Chile and El Salvador during his trip to Latin America.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 100
    Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden after a teleconference call about Libya on April 5, 2011. Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/POLITICS/03/28/us.libya/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;committed U.S. forces&lt;/a&gt; to the U.N.-authorized mission in Libya, and he told the American people there were strategic and moral reasons to act. Failure to do so, he said, would have allowed Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi to unleash his military on his own people.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden after a teleconference call about Libya on April 5, 2011. Obama committed U.S. forces to the U.N.-authorized mission in Libya, and he told the American people there were strategic and moral reasons to act. Failure to do so, he said, would have allowed Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi to unleash his military on his own people.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 100
    Obama and members of his national security team monitor the mission against Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011. &quot;Fourteen people crammed into the room, the President sitting in a folding chair on the corner of the table&#39;s head,&quot; said CNN&#39;s Peter Bergen as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/30/politics/obama-osama-bin-laden-raid-situation-room/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;relived the bin Laden raid&lt;/a&gt; five years later. &quot;They sat in this room until the SEALs returned to Afghanistan.&quot; &lt;em&gt;(Editor&#39;s note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and members of his national security team monitor the mission against Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011. "Fourteen people crammed into the room, the President sitting in a folding chair on the corner of the table's head," said CNN's Peter Bergen as he relived the bin Laden raid five years later. "They sat in this room until the SEALs returned to Afghanistan." (Editor's note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)
    Hide Caption
    31 of 100
    Obama and the first lady enjoy a glass of Guinness as they &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/POLITICS/05/23/obama.ireland/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;visit his ancestral home&lt;/a&gt; of Moneygall, Ireland, on May 23, 2011. Moneygall is believed to be the birthplace of one of his great-great-great grandfathers.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and the first lady enjoy a glass of Guinness as they visit his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, on May 23, 2011. Moneygall is believed to be the birthplace of one of his great-great-great grandfathers.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 100
    Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis with students in London on May 24, 2011.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis with students in London on May 24, 2011.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 100
    During &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/POLITICS/05/24/obama.europe.visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his state visit to England,&lt;/a&gt; Obama was also able to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The first couple gave the queen a handmade leather-bound album with rare memorabilia and photographs that highlighted the visit by her parents -- King George VI and Queen Elizabeth -- to the United States in 1939. To Prince Philip, they gave a custom-made set of pony bits and shanks and a set of horseshoes worn by a recently retired champion carriage horse.&lt;br /&gt;The Obamas were given copies of letters in the royal archives from a number of U.S. presidents to Queen Victoria. Michelle Obama also was given an antique broach in the form of roses made of gold and red coral.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    During his state visit to England, Obama was also able to meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The first couple gave the queen a handmade leather-bound album with rare memorabilia and photographs that highlighted the visit by her parents -- King George VI and Queen Elizabeth -- to the United States in 1939. To Prince Philip, they gave a custom-made set of pony bits and shanks and a set of horseshoes worn by a recently retired champion carriage horse.
    The Obamas were given copies of letters in the royal archives from a number of U.S. presidents to Queen Victoria. Michelle Obama also was given an antique broach in the form of roses made of gold and red coral.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 100
    Obama greets Hugh Hills, 85, in front of Hills&#39; tornado-damaged home in Joplin, Missouri, on May 29, 2011. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/22/us/joplin-tornado-anniversary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the deadliest tornado to hit American soil&lt;/a&gt; since the National Weather Service began keeping records in 1950. Nearly 160 people were killed.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama greets Hugh Hills, 85, in front of Hills' tornado-damaged home in Joplin, Missouri, on May 29, 2011. It was the deadliest tornado to hit American soil since the National Weather Service began keeping records in 1950. Nearly 160 people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 100
    Obama talks backstage with Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett before a reception in Philadelphia on June 30, 2011.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama talks backstage with Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett before a reception in Philadelphia on June 30, 2011.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 100
    Obama shakes the prosthetic hand of Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Arthur Petry on July 12, 2011. Petry was at the White House &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/POLITICS/07/12/medal.of.honor/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to receive the Medal of Honor.&lt;/a&gt; The Army Ranger lost his hand while tossing an enemy grenade away from fellow soldiers in Afghanistan.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama shakes the prosthetic hand of Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Arthur Petry on July 12, 2011. Petry was at the White House to receive the Medal of Honor. The Army Ranger lost his hand while tossing an enemy grenade away from fellow soldiers in Afghanistan.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 100
    Obama does pushups on the White House basketball court after a member of the Harlem Globetrotters made a shot on April 9, 2012.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama does pushups on the White House basketball court after a member of the Harlem Globetrotters made a shot on April 9, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 100
    During an event on April 18, 2012, Obama looks out of the famous Rosa Parks bus that was restored by the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. &quot;I just sat in there for a moment and pondered the courage and tenacity that is part of our very recent history but is also part of that long line of folks who sometimes are nameless, oftentimes didn&#39;t make the history books, but who constantly insisted on their dignity, their share of the American dream,&quot; the President said.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    During an event on April 18, 2012, Obama looks out of the famous Rosa Parks bus that was restored by the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. "I just sat in there for a moment and pondered the courage and tenacity that is part of our very recent history but is also part of that long line of folks who sometimes are nameless, oftentimes didn't make the history books, but who constantly insisted on their dignity, their share of the American dream," the President said.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 100
    Obama congratulates cadets as they receive their diplomas from the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 23, 2012.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama congratulates cadets as they receive their diplomas from the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 23, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 100
    The Obamas take in the Chicago skyline on June 15, 2012. The Obamas lived in Chicago before he was President, and they still own a home there.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The Obamas take in the Chicago skyline on June 15, 2012. The Obamas lived in Chicago before he was President, and they still own a home there.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 100
    Obama faces off with Mitt Romney at a presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, on October 16, 2012. Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/11/06/politics/election-2012/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was re-elected&lt;/a&gt; with 332 electoral votes to Romney&#39;s 206.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama faces off with Mitt Romney at a presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, on October 16, 2012. Obama was re-elected with 332 electoral votes to Romney's 206.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 100
    Obama pretends to be caught in Spider-Man&#39;s web as he interacts with Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office on October 26, 2012. Nicholas, son of White House aide Nate Tamarin, had been out trick-or-treating. &quot;The President told me that this was his favorite picture of the year when he saw it hanging in the West Wing a couple of weeks later,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama pretends to be caught in Spider-Man's web as he interacts with Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office on October 26, 2012. Nicholas, son of White House aide Nate Tamarin, had been out trick-or-treating. "The President told me that this was his favorite picture of the year when he saw it hanging in the West Wing a couple of weeks later," White House photographer Pete Souza said.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 100
    Obama takes the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony on January 21, 2013. He is the 17th President to win a second term.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama takes the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony on January 21, 2013. He is the 17th President to win a second term.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 100
    Obama kisses his wife during the inaugural parade in Washington. Sasha, left, takes a photo of her sister, Malia.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama kisses his wife during the inaugural parade in Washington. Sasha, left, takes a photo of her sister, Malia.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 100
    The President &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/23/politics/mideast-obama-trip/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;takes a tour&lt;/a&gt; of the ancient city of Petra during a visit to Jordan on March 23, 2013. He was accompanied by a University of Jordan tourism professor, and all other visitors kept well away -- except for a few stray cats.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President takes a tour of the ancient city of Petra during a visit to Jordan on March 23, 2013. He was accompanied by a University of Jordan tourism professor, and all other visitors kept well away -- except for a few stray cats.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 100
    Obama and four former U.S. Presidents attend the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center and Museum on April 25, 2013. From left are Obama, Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and four former U.S. Presidents attend the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center and Museum on April 25, 2013. From left are Obama, Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 100
    Obama looks to see if it&#39;s still raining at a White House news conference on May 16, 2013.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama looks to see if it's still raining at a White House news conference on May 16, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 100
    Obama takes a photo with a sleeping boy at the White House during a Father&#39;s Day ice cream social on June 14, 2013.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama takes a photo with a sleeping boy at the White House during a Father's Day ice cream social on June 14, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 100
    Obama and the first lady tour an old slave house on Senegal&#39;s Goree Island on June 27, 2013. It was part of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/28/politics/gallery/obama-in-africa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;three-nation tour in Africa.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;For an African-American -- and an African-American President -- to be able to visit this site, I think (it) gives me even greater motivation in terms of the defense of human rights around the world,&quot; Obama said.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and the first lady tour an old slave house on Senegal's Goree Island on June 27, 2013. It was part of a three-nation tour in Africa. "For an African-American -- and an African-American President -- to be able to visit this site, I think (it) gives me even greater motivation in terms of the defense of human rights around the world," Obama said.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 100
    Bo, one of the Obamas&#39; dogs, hangs out in the Outer Oval Office as the President begins his day on November 6, 2013. &quot;Each morning, the President always enters through this door rather than the direct outside door to the Oval Office,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Bo, one of the Obamas' dogs, hangs out in the Outer Oval Office as the President begins his day on November 6, 2013. "Each morning, the President always enters through this door rather than the direct outside door to the Oval Office," White House photographer Pete Souza said.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 100
    Advisers Ben Rhodes, left, and Tony Blinken show their approval as Obama discusses Iran negotiations with Secretary of State John Kerry on November 23, 2013. Two years later, after arduous talks that spanned 20 months, negotiators &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/14/politics/iran-nuclear-deal/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reached a landmark deal&lt;/a&gt; aimed at reining in Iran&#39;s nuclear program. The essential idea behind the deal is that in exchange for limits on its nuclear activities, Iran would get relief from sanctions while being allowed to continue its atomic program for peaceful purposes.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Advisers Ben Rhodes, left, and Tony Blinken show their approval as Obama discusses Iran negotiations with Secretary of State John Kerry on November 23, 2013. Two years later, after arduous talks that spanned 20 months, negotiators reached a landmark deal aimed at reining in Iran's nuclear program. The essential idea behind the deal is that in exchange for limits on its nuclear activities, Iran would get relief from sanctions while being allowed to continue its atomic program for peaceful purposes.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 100
    Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron pose for a selfie with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt during Nelson Mandela&#39;s memorial service in Johannesburg on December 10, 2013. Some &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/12/10/obama-takes-selfie-with-british-danish-prime-ministers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thought it was tasteless,&lt;/a&gt; considering the occasion.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron pose for a selfie with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt during Nelson Mandela's memorial service in Johannesburg on December 10, 2013. Some thought it was tasteless, considering the occasion.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 100
    Obama tosses a football in the Oval Office on January 6, 2014.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama tosses a football in the Oval Office on January 6, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 100
    Obama greets locals in Phoenix after touring a model home of a nonprofit&#39;s housing development on January 8, 2014.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama greets locals in Phoenix after touring a model home of a nonprofit's housing development on January 8, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 100
    Obama works on his computer aboard Air Force One on February 19, 2014.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama works on his computer aboard Air Force One on February 19, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 100
    Aides laugh as the President swats a fly in the Oval Office on May 6, 2014.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Aides laugh as the President swats a fly in the Oval Office on May 6, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 100
    Obama slides across a counter to pose with staff members at a Shake Shack restaurant in Washington on May 16, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden, lower right, also did the same. &quot;The President normally does a group photo with restaurant staff when he stops for lunch or dinner,&quot; White House Photographer Pete Souza said.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama slides across a counter to pose with staff members at a Shake Shack restaurant in Washington on May 16, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden, lower right, also did the same. "The President normally does a group photo with restaurant staff when he stops for lunch or dinner," White House Photographer Pete Souza said.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 100
    Obama, center, walks with the parents of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl after making a statement about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/31/world/asia/afghanistan-bergdahl-release/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bergdahl&#39;s release&lt;/a&gt; on May 31, 2014. Bergdahl had been held captive in Afghanistan for nearly five years, and the Taliban released him in exchange for five U.S.-held prisoners.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama, center, walks with the parents of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl after making a statement about Bergdahl's release on May 31, 2014. Bergdahl had been held captive in Afghanistan for nearly five years, and the Taliban released him in exchange for five U.S.-held prisoners.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 100
    The President sits for a 3-D-printed bust being produced by the Smithsonian Institution on June 9, 2014. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2014/12/02/new-video-provides-behind-scenes-look-first-3d-printed-presidential-portraits&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See the final product&lt;/a&gt; from the White House Maker Faire, which highlighted the importance of 3-D printing and other technologies that help people design and build new things.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President sits for a 3-D-printed bust being produced by the Smithsonian Institution on June 9, 2014. See the final product from the White House Maker Faire, which highlighted the importance of 3-D printing and other technologies that help people design and build new things.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 100
    Obama tries out a driving simulator July 15, 2014, as he tours the Turner-Fairbank Highway Research Center in McLean, Virginia. The simulator was meant to demonstrate the types of &quot;smart&quot; vehicles being developed at the center.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama tries out a driving simulator July 15, 2014, as he tours the Turner-Fairbank Highway Research Center in McLean, Virginia. The simulator was meant to demonstrate the types of "smart" vehicles being developed at the center.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 100
    The President delivers a statement on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/14/us/gallery/ferguson-missouri-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri,&lt;/a&gt; on August 18, 2014. The St. Louis suburb was in turmoil after Darren Wilson, a white police officer, fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager. &quot;Ours is a nation of laws: of citizens who live under them and for the citizens who enforce them,&quot; Obama said. &quot;So, to a community in Ferguson that is rightly hurting and looking for answers, let me call once again for us to seek some understanding rather than simply holler at each other. Let&#39;s seek to heal rather than to wound each other.&quot;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President delivers a statement on the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, on August 18, 2014. The St. Louis suburb was in turmoil after Darren Wilson, a white police officer, fatally shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager. "Ours is a nation of laws: of citizens who live under them and for the citizens who enforce them," Obama said. "So, to a community in Ferguson that is rightly hurting and looking for answers, let me call once again for us to seek some understanding rather than simply holler at each other. Let's seek to heal rather than to wound each other."
    Hide Caption
    62 of 100
    Obama leaves the White House briefing room after speaking about various topics on August 28, 2014. But &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2014/08/28/that-time-obama-wore-a-tan-suit-and-twitter-freaked-out/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the reaction on Twitter&lt;/a&gt; was largely focused on his rarely worn tan suit.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama leaves the White House briefing room after speaking about various topics on August 28, 2014. But the reaction on Twitter was largely focused on his rarely worn tan suit.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 100
    Obama visits Stonehenge on September 5, 2014. White House photographer Pete Souza recalled that day: &quot;We were at the NATO summit in Wales when someone mentioned to the President that Stonehenge wasn&#39;t that far away. &#39;Let&#39;s go,&#39; he said. So when the summit ended, we took a slight detour on the way back to Air Force One.&quot;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama visits Stonehenge on September 5, 2014. White House photographer Pete Souza recalled that day: "We were at the NATO summit in Wales when someone mentioned to the President that Stonehenge wasn't that far away. 'Let's go,' he said. So when the summit ended, we took a slight detour on the way back to Air Force One."
    Hide Caption
    64 of 100
    Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington on September 30, 2014.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington on September 30, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 100
    Obama hugs Ebola survivor Nina Pham in the Oval Office on October 24, 2014. Pham, one of two Dallas nurses diagnosed with the virus, was declared Ebola-free after being treated at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The other nurse, Amber Vinson, was treated in Atlanta and also declared Ebola-free.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama hugs Ebola survivor Nina Pham in the Oval Office on October 24, 2014. Pham, one of two Dallas nurses diagnosed with the virus, was declared Ebola-free after being treated at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The other nurse, Amber Vinson, was treated in Atlanta and also declared Ebola-free.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 100
    The President walks along the White House Colonnade on January 22, 2015.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President walks along the White House Colonnade on January 22, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 100
    Obama delivers remarks at the Edmund Pettis Bridge on the 50th anniversary of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/06/us/gallery/selma-bloody-sunday-1965/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Bloody Sunday,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; when marchers were brutally beaten in Selma, Alabama, as they demonstrated for voting rights in 1965.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama delivers remarks at the Edmund Pettis Bridge on the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when marchers were brutally beaten in Selma, Alabama, as they demonstrated for voting rights in 1965.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 100
    Obama poses with the world&#39;s fastest man, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, at an event in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 9, 2015.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama poses with the world's fastest man, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, at an event in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 9, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 100
    Obama&#39;s wave aligns with a rainbow as he boards Air Force One in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 9, 2015.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama's wave aligns with a rainbow as he boards Air Force One in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 9, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 100
    Obama speaks next to comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who is playing Luther, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2015/04/26/whcd-sot-obama-anger-translator-luther.cnn/video/playlists/correspondents-dinner/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Obama&#39;s anger translator,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents&#39; Association on April 25, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/26/politics/white-house-correspondents-dinner-obama-top-10/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See the top 10 jokes from the dinner&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama speaks next to comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who is playing Luther, "Obama's anger translator," at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association on April 25, 2015. See the top 10 jokes from the dinner
    Hide Caption
    71 of 100
    Obama says goodbye to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi from a West Wing hallway on April 29, 2015.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama says goodbye to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi from a West Wing hallway on April 29, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 100
    The President speaks at a White House event that recognized emerging global entrepreneurs on May 11, 2015.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President speaks at a White House event that recognized emerging global entrepreneurs on May 11, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 100
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Obama &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/08/politics/barack-obama-angela-merkel-photo-germany-mountains/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;near the Bavarian Alps&lt;/a&gt; on June 8, 2015. Obama and other world leaders were in Germany for the annual G-7 Summit. &quot;Merkel asked the leaders and outreach guests to make their way to a bench for a group photograph,&quot; White House Photographer Pete Souza said. &quot;The President happened to sit down first, followed closely by the Chancellor. I only had time to make a couple of frames before the background was cluttered with other people.&quot;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Obama near the Bavarian Alps on June 8, 2015. Obama and other world leaders were in Germany for the annual G-7 Summit. "Merkel asked the leaders and outreach guests to make their way to a bench for a group photograph," White House Photographer Pete Souza said. "The President happened to sit down first, followed closely by the Chancellor. I only had time to make a couple of frames before the background was cluttered with other people."
    Hide Caption
    74 of 100
    Obama takes a photo with the &quot;Racing Presidents&quot; of the Washington Nationals baseball team on June 11, 2015. The mascots, which race at every Nationals home game, represent former U.S. Presidents -- from left, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, William Howard Taft, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. &quot;The President asked the Secret Service to stop the motorcade when he spotted The Racing Presidents,&quot; White House Photographer Pete Souza said.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama takes a photo with the "Racing Presidents" of the Washington Nationals baseball team on June 11, 2015. The mascots, which race at every Nationals home game, represent former U.S. Presidents -- from left, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, William Howard Taft, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. "The President asked the Secret Service to stop the motorcade when he spotted The Racing Presidents," White House Photographer Pete Souza said.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 100
    Obama sings &quot;Amazing Grace&quot; during services honoring the life of South Carolina state Sen. Clementa Pinckney on June 26, 2015. Pinckney was one of nine people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/24/us/charleston-church-shooting-main/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed in a church shooting&lt;/a&gt; in Charleston, South Carolina.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama sings "Amazing Grace" during services honoring the life of South Carolina state Sen. Clementa Pinckney on June 26, 2015. Pinckney was one of nine people killed in a church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 100
    Obama greets audience members after speaking in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 26, 2015. He was making his first visit to his father&#39;s homeland as commander in chief.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama greets audience members after speaking in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 26, 2015. He was making his first visit to his father's homeland as commander in chief.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 100
    The President and first lady escort Pope Francis back inside the White House after an arrival ceremony on September 23, 2015. The Pope was on a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/22/us/gallery/pope-francis-visits-united-states/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;six-day visit of the United States&lt;/a&gt; that also scheduled stops in New York and Philadelphia.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President and first lady escort Pope Francis back inside the White House after an arrival ceremony on September 23, 2015. The Pope was on a six-day visit of the United States that also scheduled stops in New York and Philadelphia.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 100
    Obama was playing golf in La Jolla, California, where a wedding ceremony was about to begin on October 11, 2015. &quot;The bride and groom were waiting inside, but when they looked out the window and saw the President, they decided to make their way outside,&quot; White House photographer Pete Souza said. Souza sent a copy of the photograph to the couple, Brian and Stephanie Tobe. &quot;Both wrote back to me that they were extremely grateful to have the President &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/13/living/president-obama-crashes-california-wedding/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&#39;crash&#39; their wedding.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama was playing golf in La Jolla, California, where a wedding ceremony was about to begin on October 11, 2015. "The bride and groom were waiting inside, but when they looked out the window and saw the President, they decided to make their way outside," White House photographer Pete Souza said. Souza sent a copy of the photograph to the couple, Brian and Stephanie Tobe. "Both wrote back to me that they were extremely grateful to have the President 'crash' their wedding."
    Hide Caption
    79 of 100
    Obama holds Ella Rhodes, daughter of Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, in the Oval Office on October 30, 2015. She was wearing an elephant costume for a Halloween event at the White House.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama holds Ella Rhodes, daughter of Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, in the Oval Office on October 30, 2015. She was wearing an elephant costume for a Halloween event at the White House.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 100
    Comedian Jerry Seinfeld knocks on the Oval Office window December 7, 2015, during a taping of his series &quot;Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.&quot; The two &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/31/politics/barack-obama-jerry-seinfeld-comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drove around the White House&lt;/a&gt; in a 1963 Corvette Stingray, drank coffee and talked politics in the episode.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Comedian Jerry Seinfeld knocks on the Oval Office window December 7, 2015, during a taping of his series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The two drove around the White House in a 1963 Corvette Stingray, drank coffee and talked politics in the episode.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 100
    The President and the first lady meet R2-D2 and a stormtrooper for a White House screening of the new &quot;Star Wars&quot; movie on December 18, 2015.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President and the first lady meet R2-D2 and a stormtrooper for a White House screening of the new "Star Wars" movie on December 18, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 100
    Obama cries as he talks about the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting during a White House news conference on January 5, 2016. &quot;Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad,&quot; he said, referring to the 2012 massacre that killed 26 people in Connecticut. Obama, calling for a national &quot;sense of urgency,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/05/politics/obama-executive-action-gun-control/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;unveiled a series of executive actions on guns,&lt;/a&gt; including expanded background checks.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama cries as he talks about the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting during a White House news conference on January 5, 2016. "Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad," he said, referring to the 2012 massacre that killed 26 people in Connecticut. Obama, calling for a national "sense of urgency," unveiled a series of executive actions on guns, including expanded background checks.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 100
    The Obamas greet Virginia McLaurin, 106, before a White House reception celebrating African-American History Month on February 18, 2016. McLaurin was so excited that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/22/politics/virginia-mclaurin-obama-meeting-video/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she started dancing,&lt;/a&gt; and the video went viral.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The Obamas greet Virginia McLaurin, 106, before a White House reception celebrating African-American History Month on February 18, 2016. McLaurin was so excited that she started dancing, and the video went viral.
    Hide Caption
    84 of 100
    Obama walks past House Speaker Paul Ryan in Washington during a St. Patrick&#39;s Day lunch with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on March 15, 2016.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama walks past House Speaker Paul Ryan in Washington during a St. Patrick's Day lunch with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on March 15, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 100
    Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama&#39;s arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, on March 21, 2016. Obama became the first sitting U.S. President to visit Cuba since 1928, and he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/22/politics/obama-cuba-change-speech-embargo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;called for the U.S. embargo against Cuba to be lifted.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama's arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, on March 21, 2016. Obama became the first sitting U.S. President to visit Cuba since 1928, and he called for the U.S. embargo against Cuba to be lifted.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 100
    Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama, right, tango with dancers during a state dinner in Buenos Aires on March 23, 2016.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama, right, tango with dancers during a state dinner in Buenos Aires on March 23, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 100
    Obama and Argentine President Mauricio Macri visit the Parque de Memoria in Buenos Aires to honor victims of Argentina&#39;s Dirty War on March 24, 2016. As a gesture of goodwill, Obama announced he would &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/23/politics/obama-argentina-visit-new-relationship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;declassify documents&lt;/a&gt; about the U.S. role in the 1970s war.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and Argentine President Mauricio Macri visit the Parque de Memoria in Buenos Aires to honor victims of Argentina's Dirty War on March 24, 2016. As a gesture of goodwill, Obama announced he would declassify documents about the U.S. role in the 1970s war.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 100
    The Obamas read a book to children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on March 28, 2016. The Easter Egg Roll has been a White House tradition since 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to roll eggs on the South Lawn.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The Obamas read a book to children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on March 28, 2016. The Easter Egg Roll has been a White House tradition since 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to roll eggs on the South Lawn.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 100
    Obama and his daughter Malia walk down the steps of Air Force One after arriving in Chicago on April 7, 2016. She &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/01/politics/malia-obama-college-decision-harvard-gap-year/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will be attending Harvard University&lt;/a&gt; after taking a gap year, the White House announced in May.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and his daughter Malia walk down the steps of Air Force One after arriving in Chicago on April 7, 2016. She will be attending Harvard University after taking a gap year, the White House announced in May.
    Hide Caption
    90 of 100
    Obama talks with Britain&#39;s Prince William, right, as William&#39;s wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, plays with their son, Prince George, on April 22, 2016. The President and his wife &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/18/politics/gallery/obamas-meet-royals/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were visiting Kensington Palace&lt;/a&gt; in London.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama talks with Britain's Prince William, right, as William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, plays with their son, Prince George, on April 22, 2016. The President and his wife were visiting Kensington Palace in London.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 100
    Obama tests virtual-reality goggles during a trade fair in Hanover, Germany, on April 25, 2016.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama tests virtual-reality goggles during a trade fair in Hanover, Germany, on April 25, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    92 of 100
    Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands after laying wreaths at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 27, 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/27/politics/obama-hiroshima-japan/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Obama, the first sitting U.S. President to visit Hiroshima,&lt;/a&gt; called for a &quot;world without nuclear weapons&quot; during his speech.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands after laying wreaths at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 27, 2016. Obama, the first sitting U.S. President to visit Hiroshima, called for a "world without nuclear weapons" during his speech.
    Hide Caption
    93 of 100
    The President arrives in the White House briefing room to deliver remarks on June 23, 2016. The Supreme Court had announced that day that it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/23/politics/immigration-supreme-court/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;evenly divided&lt;/a&gt; in a case concerning Obama&#39;s executive actions on immigration reform.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The President arrives in the White House briefing room to deliver remarks on June 23, 2016. The Supreme Court had announced that day that it was evenly divided in a case concerning Obama's executive actions on immigration reform.
    Hide Caption
    94 of 100
    Obama hugs his daughter Malia at the White House Fourth of July party in 2016. She was celebrating her 18th birthday during the party, which included musicians Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama hugs his daughter Malia at the White House Fourth of July party in 2016. She was celebrating her 18th birthday during the party, which included musicians Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.
    Hide Caption
    95 of 100
    The Obamas sit next to former U.S. President George W. Bush at a memorial service in Dallas for the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/08/us/philando-castile-alton-sterling-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; five police officers who were killed&lt;/a&gt; during a protest on July 7, 2016. Obama said that the nation mourned along with Dallas, but he implored Americans not to give in to despair or the fear that &quot;the center might not hold.&quot;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    The Obamas sit next to former U.S. President George W. Bush at a memorial service in Dallas for the five police officers who were killed during a protest on July 7, 2016. Obama said that the nation mourned along with Dallas, but he implored Americans not to give in to despair or the fear that "the center might not hold."
    Hide Caption
    96 of 100
    Obama hugs Hillary Clinton &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/27/politics/president-obama-democratic-convention-speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after speaking at the Democratic National Convention&lt;/a&gt; on July 27, 2016. &quot;I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman -- not me, not Bill, nobody -- more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America,&quot; Obama said.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention on July 27, 2016. "I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman -- not me, not Bill, nobody -- more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America," Obama said.
    Hide Caption
    97 of 100
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Obama at the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, on September 5, 2016. Obama, who had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/05/politics/barack-obama-g20-summit-asia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a 90-minute session with Putin,&lt;/a&gt; said their talk was &quot;candid, blunt and businesslike,&quot; and included the issues of cyberintrusions and the Syrian conflict.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Obama at the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, on September 5, 2016. Obama, who had a 90-minute session with Putin, said their talk was "candid, blunt and businesslike," and included the issues of cyberintrusions and the Syrian conflict.
    Hide Caption
    98 of 100
    First lady Michelle Obama hugs former U.S. President George W. Bush during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/23/politics/smithsonian-african-american-museum-obama/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the dedication ceremony&lt;/a&gt; of the new Smithsonian museum devoted to African-American history. The museum opened in Washington on September 24, 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/politics/michelle-obama-george-w-bush-friendship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    First lady Michelle Obama hugs former U.S. President George W. Bush during the dedication ceremony of the new Smithsonian museum devoted to African-American history. The museum opened in Washington on September 24, 2016. Read more: The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush
    Hide Caption
    99 of 100
    Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10, 2016. &quot;My No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful,&quot; Obama said after meeting with Trump for about 90 minutes.
    Photos: 100 moments from Obama's presidency
    Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office on November 10, 2016. "My No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful," Obama said after meeting with Trump for about 90 minutes.
    Hide Caption
    100 of 100
    01 obama presidency02 obama presidency03 obama presidency04 obama presidency05 obama presidency06 obama presidency07 obama presidency08 obama presidency RESTRICTED09 obama presidency10 obama presidency11 obama presidency RESTRICTED12 obama presidency13 obama presidency14 obama presidency15 obama presidency16 obama presidency17 obama presidency18 obama presidency19 obama presidency20 obama presidency21 obama presidency RESTRICTED22 obama presidency23 obama presidency24 obama presidency25 obama presidency26 obama presidency27 obama presidency28 obama presidency29 obama presidency30 obama presidency31 obama presidency32 obama presidency33 obama presidency34 obama presidency RESTRICTED35 obama presidency36 obama presidency37 obama presidency38 obama presidency39 obama presidency40 obama presidency41 obama presidency42 obama presidency43 obama presidency44 obama presidency45 obama presidency46 obama presidency47 obama presidency48 obama presidency49 obama presidency50 obama presidency51 obama presidency52 obama presidency53 obama presidency54 obama presidency55 obama presidency56 obama presidency57 obama presidency58 obama presidency59 obama presidency60 obama presidency61 obama presidency62 obama presidency RESTRICTED63 obama presidency64 obama presidency65 obama presidency66 obama presidency67 obama presidency68 obama presidency69 obama presidency70 obama presidency71 obama presidency72 obama presidency73 obama presidency RESTRICTED74 obama presidency75 obama presidency76 obama presidency77 obama presidency78 obama presidency79 obama presidency80 obama presidency81 obama presidency82 obama presidency RESTRICTED83 obama presidency84 obama presidency85 obama presidency86 obama presidency87 obama presidency88 obama presidency RESTRICTED89 obama presidency90 obama presidency91 obama presidency92 obama presidency93 obama presidency94 obama presidency RESTRICTED95 obama presidency96 obama presidency RESTRICTED97 obama presidency RESTRICTED98 obama presidency100 obama presidency101 obama presidency
    Most Democrats will vote against repealing Obamacare. But the real political action on the issue will come when Republicans face the tougher assignment of coming up with an alternative.
    Trump has vowed to retain popular parts of Obamacare, including the ban on denying insurance to patients with pre-existing conditions and a provision allowing children to stay on their parents' policies until the age of 26.
    But it's not clear how the economics of health care would work without other aspects of the bill. Republicans also face the responsibility of dealing with 20 million people insured for the first time under Obama's legacy law.
    At that point, Schumer's Senate Democrats will have a choice: work with the GOP on a replacement, or withhold all cooperation in a bid to saddle Republicans with blame for depriving millions of people of coverage.
    17 ways politics could change in 2017
    "It's the old thing of going into a china shop -- you break it, you own it," House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told top Democrats on a call Monday.
    Democrats are already looking at the second wave of GOP reform legislation, targeting House Speaker Paul Ryan's long desire to reform Medicare by providing vouchers for seniors to buy insurance, a move critics say is tantamount to privatization and wouldn't meet the entire cost of care.
    A Medicare battle could provide Democrats with a big, galvanizing issue that would unite their party and help them win back public support -- especially as Trump vowed not to touch Medicare benefits.
    "If they try to take away a guarantee to seniors across this country that they should have health care when they retire at 65, you will hear a ... cry across the country that will scare many Republicans," Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said on CNN on Monday.

    Defending Obamacare

    The first indications of how Democrats plan to defend Obamacare could emerge Wednesday, when the outgoing President visits Capitol Hill to talk tactics. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will also be at the Capitol that day to huddle with Republican on Obamacare.
    There's no guarantee a policy of complete obstruction for Democrats will work as well as it did for Republicans. For starters, Democrats don't have the numbers to stall Trump's agenda. Republicans are already talking about using the budget maneuver known as reconciliation in the Senate to gut Obamacare funding in a way that would bypass the filibuster.
    And the decision by Democrats three years ago to invoke the "nuclear option" by effectively removing filibusters against most presidential nominations means that in the end, it's almost certain Trump's nominees will be confirmed.
    Donald Trump's New Year's Eve speech cited Dubai business partner
    Democrats, still reeling from November's debacle, also appear to lack the organization of Republicans in 2009. And if Trump's victory was about anything, it was a cry of frustration by voters with Washington and its political establishment. So it's not clear that simply replicating inertia is the way for Democrats to appeal to a new generation of voters.
    Charlie Crist, the former Republican governor of Florida who is now a freshman Democratic House member, said the only way back is to actually accomplish something.
    Crist said his voters told him, "'Charlie, if you win, you guys have got to work together up there to do what's right for the American people,'" he told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday. "They've had it up to here with the divisiveness and the arguing."

    Partnering with Trump

    Such sentiments are one reason why expectations are mounting that Democrats could decide to partner with Trump on his proposal for a huge infrastructure spending plan -- possibly worth up to $1 trillion. Democrats, especially from the Sanders wing of the party, may also find common ground with Trump on international trade deals.
    Working with Trump on such issues would offer the Democrats the prospect of some concrete achievements to show voters in 2018.
    It might also be a way of shielding vulnerable Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who may need to cozy up to Trump before facing the mid-terms in his heartland. Siding with Trump on infrastructure and trade could also drive a wedge between Trump and Republicans who are pro-trade and skeptical of big spending projects.
    In the end, a hybrid strategy might make the most sense for Democrats -- use Trump and the GOP as a foil and slow them where they can -- while seeking to pick one or two areas where his aspirations coincide with their values.
    Either way, it's going to be a long, hard road.

    CNN's Dana Bash, Ted Barrett, Deidre Walsh and Eric Bradner contributed to this story.