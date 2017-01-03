Story highlights Rep. Roger Marshall's son decided to dab

Ryan was not amused

Washington (CNN) On a day filled with pomp, circumstance and photo ops meant to commemorate pomp and circumstance, leave it to the youth to out-ridiculous everyone else.

After House Speaker Paul Ryan officially swore in the 115th Congress Tuesday, he began an hours-long photo op with members and their families.

Newly-minted Rep. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, got more than he bargained for in his photo. Despite being a father of four with what is likely a finely-tuned nonsense radar, one of the younger Marshalls decided to take full advantage of his front and center position ... by dabbing.

Dabbing is an upper body movement -- made popular by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, and made embarrassing by former Rep. Loretta Sanchez during a political debate. Young Mr. Marshall did a textbook dab in the hallowed halls of Congress.

As you can see, Ryan didn't really get it. He admitted as much later on Twitter.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

