Trump gets an easy win, and that could signal a problem

Yascha Mounk is a lecturer at Harvard University and a fellow at New America. He is the author of "Stranger in My Own Country: A Jewish Family in Modern Germany" and writes a column for Slate. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The 115th Congress has not yet been in session for a full day. But it has already managed to shoot itself in the face -- and to present a smiling Donald Trump with an easy win.

Yascha Mounk

On Monday, House Republicans voted to hobble the work of the Office of Congressional Ethics, or OCE, an independent oversight committee monitoring ethics violations in the House of Representatives. Everything about this move was myopic. It's never good to introduce yourself to voters by passing legislation that makes it easier for you to cheat them. But to start off your tenure in office with an action that is shady and secretive as well as self-serving is to take self-harm to another level.

Donald Trump, whose political instincts have always been much stronger than his opponents have wanted to admit, did not take long to exploit the opportunity. Piling on to a chorus of bipartisan criticism, he blasted House Republicans for making the weakening of the independent ethics watchdog their first priority in a series of tweets. Within hours, they backed down.

There are no two ways about this: This is a good outcome. Now more than ever, it's important to check government for abuses or signs of self-dealing. And the only way to do that in a reliable manner is to preserve strong independent institutions -- like the OCE -- that are not dependent on the will of political partisans.

But while it is a good outcome, and seems to showcase the President-elect's commitment to "draining the swamp," it is no reason for people who are worried about the corruption Trump may bring to Washington to let down their guard. On the contrary, it should give them three reasons to worry more about the years to come.

