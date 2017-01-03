What really changed the GOP's mind

Story highlights Lee Drutman: House GOP's course correction on OCE could be a good sign for things to come

Abandoning plan to gut ethics committee shows power of public outrage and media scrutiny, he says

Lee Drutman is a senior fellow in the Political Reform Program at New America. He is the author of "The Business of America is Lobbying." The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) Maybe government ethics have a little fight left in them, after all.

This is good news, because it demonstrates two things.

First, it demonstrates the news media is attuned to the importance of ethics, and to the ways in which seemingly small, obscure changes can have a big effect. The press reacted quickly to this intended gutting, treating it as a major story.

Second, it demonstrates that voters on both sides are attuned to ethics. Social media lit up with outrage over the move against the OCE, and if people's posts are to be believed, many of those outraged folks deluged their representatives' offices with calls as well.