Story highlights Emma Lacey-Bordeaux: if we could define 2017 with a word, it should be "hospitality"

Instead of merely tolerating difference, we need to embrace and welcome it, she says

Emma Lacey-Bordeaux is an editor at CNN's The Row. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Like many Americans, I don't entirely know how long ago my family came to this land. I don't know what kind of reception they initially enjoyed. But in my lifetime, my skin color and my class status have meant that no one has ever insinuated that I don't belong here. No one has ever shouted "go back to France" at me.

Many, many other Americans have endured those kinds of suggestions and worse. Last year, as election rhetoric seeped from the campaign trail to our daily routines, friend after friend began to share fearsome stories of inhospitable behavior they had witnessed or experienced firsthand.

Emma Lacey-Bordeaux

A Muslim friend confided that her elementary school-aged daughter had begun asking if her Syrian friends would have to leave and once even wondered if she should lie about her faith if asked about it in public. A child asked that question in a republic founded on the principle of freedom of religion. Another friend told a story about being approached at a gas station by a man who insisted that one could not be both a Muslim and an American

These aren't the only stories I've heard from those close to me, and CNN has chronicled many other troubling incidents in which people's ethnic identity, religion, political preference or skin color have prompted bullying behavior.

When we discuss difference in America, often the buzz word we use is tolerance. As in: the majority group will tolerate the difference or differences of a minority group. To me, though, the ideal for us to work toward isn't tolerance, it's hospitality. As a Southerner, I'll take a welcome over mere acceptance any day.

Read More