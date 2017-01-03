Trump's tweets aren't Paul Ryan's kryptonite

Story highlights S.E. Cupp: Rumors of the demise of Paul Ryan's influence have been greatly exaggerated

Trump's happy to take credit but his tweets aren't as supernaturally powerful as they may seem, she writes

S.E. Cupp is the author of "Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media's Attack on Christianity," co-author of "Why You're Wrong About the Right" and a columnist at the New York Daily News. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Donald Trump, either by design or default, sure got the headline he wanted on Tuesday. There it was, on CNN.com: "House Republicans pull plan to gut independent ethics panel after Trump tweets."

To the untrained eye, that sure makes it sounds like the President-elect, with a couple of tweets, forced the House to abandon its plan to put the Independent Office of Congressional Ethics under lawmaker control, a move that split the party and had just about everyone scratching their heads.

S.E. Cupp

And so began the pronouncements that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's influence was all but dead. What he can accomplish with a microphone or a gavel, so this hyperventilating went, was no match for what Trump could do with a tweet.

But, as is often the case when it comes to covering Trump, there's more to the story.

Since Trump was elected president in November, the potency of his tweets have taken on near supernatural powers, seemingly able to move planets -- or auto companies, North Korea and House Republicans -- with a single keystroke.