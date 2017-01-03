Why Democrats are losing trade story

Story highlights On Tuesday, Ford announces it will shift jobs intended for a now-canceled Mexican plant back to Michigan

Dustin McKissen: With this announcement, Democrats risk losing the story on outsourcing and trade

They must learn to repackage facts in a compelling narrative, or the 2020 election could be an uphill battle

Dustin McKissen is a writer, communications and marketing strategist, and founder of McKissen + Company, a marketing and communications firm. He was recently named one of LinkedIn's "Top Voices" for the second year in a row. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) When Franklin Delano Roosevelt told America, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself," he was telling us a story about resiliency and hope in one of America's worst economic moments.

When Ronald Reagan told Mikhail Gorbachev to "Tear down this wall," he was telling the world a story about what the future -- a future without walls -- could look like.

Dustin McKissen

And when then-candidate Barack Obama gave his "A More Perfect Union" speech in the spring of 2008, he was telling a story about America's changing demographics.

Politics has always been, and will always be, about story -- and Democrats are at risk of losing the "story" on trade, even if they're right about the data.

Data is important, but political data is always driven by the story being told, rather than the other way around (as the Clinton campaign learned).