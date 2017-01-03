Story highlights Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi has written for the London-based Asharq al-Awsat pan-Arab news site

Iraq is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, Reporters Without Borders says

(CNN) Outspoken Iraqi journalist Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi, who was kidnapped by gunmen about a week ago, has been freed, security officials and her sister told CNN on Tuesday.

"Thank God, my sister, Afrah, has been freed, and now she is with us at home," Nibras al-Qaisi told CNN.

Circumstances of the freeing of the journalist were not immediately clear.

Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi is a freelance journalist whose articles have appeared on several widely read news websites, including the London-based Asharq al-Awsat pan-Arab news site.

She also worked as an employee in the country's Ministry of Culture.

Read More