Breaking News

Does a vegan diet affect your ability to heal?

By Stephanie Bucklin, Science of Us

Updated 4:19 AM ET, Tue January 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A new study suggests that eating plant protein can lower your risk of death, while eating meat is associated with an increased risk of death. Whole grains include plant-based proteins.
Photos: 6 sources of plant-based protein
Whole grainsA new study suggests that eating plant protein can lower your risk of death, while eating meat is associated with an increased risk of death. Whole grains include plant-based proteins.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Nuts and nut butters, such as peanut butter or almond butter, contain plant protein.
Photos: 6 sources of plant-based protein
Nuts and nut butterNuts and nut butters, such as peanut butter or almond butter, contain plant protein.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Leafy greens are also a good source of plant protein.
Photos: 6 sources of plant-based protein
Leafy greensLeafy greens are also a good source of plant protein.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
People trying to cut back on meat might try quinoa as a source of plant-based protein.
Photos: 6 sources of plant-based protein
QuinoaPeople trying to cut back on meat might try quinoa as a source of plant-based protein.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Soy also serves as a source of protein, such as in the form of tofu.
Photos: 6 sources of plant-based protein
SoySoy also serves as a source of protein, such as in the form of tofu.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Brown rice can pack a punch of protein.
Photos: 6 sources of plant-based protein
Brown riceBrown rice can pack a punch of protein.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
01 plant protein foods02 plant protein foods03 plant protein foods04 plant protein foods05 plant protein foods06 plant protein foods

Story highlights

  • Research seems to suggest that a plant-based diet hinders the body's ability to heal
  • One expert sees "enormous opportunities ... in surgery by manipulating diet"

On September 19, 2008, just before midnight, two pilots attempted to abort their takeoff from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. The pilots, who thought that they had blown a tire, were unable to stop the plane on the remaining runway they had left.

Four people died in the resulting fiery crash, including both pilots. Only two people survived: celebrity disc jockey DJ AM and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
    Travis Barker, a vegan at the time, suffered second- and third-degree burns over his torso and lower body. He was taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, where, he told the Guardian in an interview several weeks after the crash, he had to eat 6,000 calories a day in order to speed his recovery.
    Go flexitarian: A three-week plan to eat less meat
    Go flexitarian: A three-week plan to eat less meat
    "Obviously, they didn't have a vegan chef for me," Barker told the paper, "so I had to eat whatever. I ended up eating a lot of beef jerky." Giving up veganism, in this case, came with an added health benefit: Early in his hospital stay, his doctors reportedly had trouble getting his skin grafts to take, which Barker said in interviews was due to his low levels of protein; after a while on his new high-calorie diet, they had more success.
    Are vegan diets healthy for babies and pregnant women?
    Read More
    Was his vegan regimen really to blame, though? Whether or not a plant-based diet hinders the body's ability to healing is a matter of ongoing debate, but some research seems to suggest that it does. One 2013 review in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, for example, found milk protein is better able to support muscle-protein synthesis after exercise than soy protein. Researchers speculated that this may be because milk proteins contains more of the 20 amino acids (compounds that help the body create new proteins) that humans need.
    Do you need to eat more protein?
    Do you need to eat more protein?
    But Neal Barnard, an adjunct associate professor of medicine at the George Washington University and the president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, calls this argument "really old-fashioned thinking."
    Barnard, who extolled the virtues of a low-fat, plant-based diet, acknowledged the importance of protein to recovery. But "the amount of protein that is in vegetables and beans and grains is much more than enough," he said, pointing to animals like bulls, stallions, elephants, and giraffes -- all of which are vegan, and all of which "build their massive bodies and repair them every day entirely from plant-based foods."
    How bloody, meatless veggie burgers fool your senses
    In fact, Barnard argued, a plant-based diet may actually be optimal during the healing process, helping the body regulate levels of inflammation (characterized by the enlargement of blood vessels, the leaking of blood into tissues, and the release of antibodies that occur after injury). While inflammation may be designed to protect the body, it can easily get out of control, Barnard said, adding that veganism may help to keep it in check:. "The closer you get to no animal products at all, the better off you'll be."
    High-protein diet linked to heart failure in older women
    High-protein diet linked to heart failure in older women
    Still, not everyone agrees that animal products are the greatest culprit in inflammation. Other studies indicate that foods rich in carbohydrates may contribute more strongly. And as Barker's case illustrates, the anti-inflammatory benefits of a plant-based diet may be counteracted by the fact that vegans do have to be more vigilant about getting enough protein, which research suggests may play a key role in speeding injury recovery. A 1998 study in the Journal of Burn Care and Research, for instance, found that increased protein intake helped burn patients increase both their body weight and muscle strength. Another study, published in 2006 in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, looked at the recovery of adult male rats with bone fractures; five weeks after injury, the animals with the highest-protein diets had the greatest body mass, muscle mass, and bone mineral density.
    4 ways people rationalize eating meat
    So how can we define the optimal diet for recovery in the face of such conflicting advice?
    The short answer is: Maybe we can't, at least not yet. Charles Keith Ozaki, director of vascular surgery research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and a professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School, noted that more research is needed before we fully understand the long-term relationship between what we eat and how we heal.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "However, as a clinician and an active surgeon," he said, "I believe there are enormous opportunities for lessening complications in surgery by manipulating diet," even for short periods of time -- temporarily adjusting what a person eats may still affect the body's response to injury. In fact, many studies support the notion of increasing protein intake after an acute injury, as Barker did. (Barker eventually made a full recovery, and returned to his vegan diet upon leaving the hospital.)
    "There's a fascination in America right now about how what you eat impacts your health," Ozaki said, and the limited knowledge we do have is better than nothing at all: "Short-term interventions could help, even if we have trouble adhering to long-term dietary guidelines."