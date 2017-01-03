Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin

Story highlights Bowdy Shoff lifted dresser to free his twin brother

London (CNN) Two-year-old Brock Shoff owes his twin brother Bowdy big time. The boys were playing at their home in Orem, Utah, Friday morning when a dresser fell on Brock.

A home surveillance video shows Bowdy trying for almost two minutes to free his brother from under the furniture -- eventually succeeding. The boys' parents posted the video to social media to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof, they said.

"We were hesitant to post this video initially," Ricky Shoff, the boys' father told CNN, "but a lot of parents have probably made the same mistake that we made, (they) don't have their furniture secure of bolted to a wall."

"Our house is very childproof, we are really cautious about all this stuff -- so it never really crossed out minds that something like this could happen," Shoff said.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the Shoffs told CNN. "We didn't hear anything, we normally hear them throwing their toys, they are super mischievous," Shoff said.

