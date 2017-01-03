Texas pesticide deaths: 4 children identified

Story highlights Aluminum phosphide mixed with water creates toxic phosphine gas

The man who applied the pesticide at the home got it from a friend, fire official says

(CNN) The act of watering the ground after applying pesticide may seem innocuous, but it was enough to kill four children in Texas.

One was a high school senior on the brink of graduation. The other three were her little brothers. The youngest was 7 years old.

So far, authorities believe Monday's deaths are accidental. But the circumstances continue to bewilder.

How exactly did the children die?

Authorities respond to the home where four children were fatally poisoned.

Someone applied a pesticide -- aluminum phosphide -- under a family's mobile home in Amarillo.