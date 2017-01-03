Trial to begin for pharmacist linked to fungal meningitis outbreak

Story highlights More than 700 people had fungal infections from contaminated medication in 2012

The trial for Barry Cadden, a compounding pharmacist, is expected to begin this week

(CNN) More than 700 people in 20 states were diagnosed with fungal meningitis and other infections after receiving contaminated medication in 2012. Sixty-four patients in nine states died, making it the deadliest meningitis outbreak in US history.

Now jurors will begin to weigh evidence against a pharmacist who prosecutors say is directly responsible for 25 of those deaths.

Jury selection in the trial of pharmacist Barry Cadden, 50, is expected to begin Wednesday. Cadden, owner and head pharmacist of New England Compounding Center, known as NECC, is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder in connection to the 2012 outbreak.

The deaths were allegedly caused by contaminated vials of preservative-free methylprednisolone acetate, a steroid manufactured by the compounding pharmacy.

NECC's supervisory pharmacist, Glenn A. Chin, also is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder, though a trial date for Chin has not yet been set. Both Cadden and Chin face a maximum of up to life in prison if convicted on all counts, according to the US Attorney's office.

