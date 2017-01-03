Surviving birth, struggling to live

Story highlights Jennifer Allison's daughter, Sky, was given a 15-20% chance of surviving her first year

Photographer Ash Adams has documented the family's struggle through 19 months

(CNN) Jennifer Allison didn't know how long her baby might survive after being born.

When she was 20 weeks pregnant, the doctor told her that her daughter, Sky, would be born with heterotaxy, a series of defects affecting the heart, intestines, spleen and other organs. They gave the baby a 15-20% chance of surviving her first year and warned Allison that even if her daughter made it through that, she may not survive the toddler years.

Allison, a nurse and mother of two other young children, decided to "carry Sky as far as she wanted to go." She reached out to photographer Ash Adams , wanting to have something documented of the time they did have together.

Adams was at the hospital when Allison delivered Sky, and she said she will never forget the emotional memory of the medical team cutting the cord and whisking Sky down the hall to be evaluated by the cardiology team. Allison, distraught, screamed as they took her baby away. Adams followed the team down the hall, wondering if Sky had survived the birth.

Photographer Ash Adams

"The team put (Sky) on the examination table on her side, and she opened one eye from a very pink face and looked right at me from just about a foot away," Adams said. "And I knew that she was going to live beyond that day."

