(CNN) Most of Britain is getting back to work Tuesday but for most English Premier League soccer players the festive holiday hardly started.

The Premier League (EPL) is a billion-dollar business -- its latest domestic deal for TV rights grossed over $8 billion -- but its chiefs have been criticized for the fairness of fixture scheduling over the Christmas and New Year period.

Title chasing Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have all played two matches in 48 hours while league leaders Chelsea are enjoying three days' rest before its next match Wednesday.

Liverpool​: 3 games in 7 days

Chelsea​: 3 games in 10 days



Is the #EPL fixture list fair?



"It is, in 20 years, the most uneven Christmas period I have seen on the fixture front," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told reporters.

"The difference of rest periods is unbelievable, compared to the other teams."