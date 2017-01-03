Story highlights Guardiola: "I will not be a trainer at 60 or 65"

(CNN) Pep Guardiola's time in England may have only just begun, but the 45-year-old is already thinking about the end of his career in football management.

Despite being just six months into his three-year contract with Manchester City, Guardiola has hinted his current job could well be his last.

"I will not be a trainer at 60 or 65 years old. I will be at Manchester City for three years, or maybe longer, but I am still approaching the end of my career as a manager -- I am pretty sure of that."

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson retired at the age of 71 and Arsenal's Arsene Wenger, who is 67, has often spoken of his own anxiety about stepping away from life as a football manager.

Read More