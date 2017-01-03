Story highlights Ivan Rogers is an experienced diplomat who was due to play a crucial role

News of his resignation on Tuesday caused shock in political circles

(CNN) Ivan Rogers, Britain's ambassador to the European Union, has resigned just months before Brexit negotiations are due to begin, the Press Association reported Tuesday.

Before he quit, Rogers was due to lead the UK's negotiations to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the UK will begin the formal process of doing so by the end of March.

News of the resignation comes weeks after the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned Britain that it may only have 18 months to strike an exit deal from the bloc.

Barnier said the process would need to be completed by October 2018 to allow for ratification by the 27 remaining member states within the two-year time scale prescribed by EU rules.

