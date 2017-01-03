Istanbul (CNN) Turkish authorities arrested two foreign nationals at Istanbul's Ataturk airport Tuesday in connection with the nightclub terror attack early New Year's Day that left 39 people dead, state-run Anadolu reported.

Police released this image from a selfie video shot by the terror attack suspect.

Suspect seen in selfie video

Monday, police released a video that the suspect apparently took of himself in a market near the nightclub. Neither his name nor his nationality have been released.

But new details emerged about the gunman in Turkish media Tuesday. Police told Haberturk newspaper the attacker took a taxi from Zeytinburnu, a neighborhood near the Istanbul airport, to a district near the club. Haberturk reported the attacker put his backpack in the trunk of the taxi.

Turkish news agency IHA reported that according to the taxi driver, the attacker got out of the vehicle in Ortakoy, about four minutes away from the nightclub.

Surveillance video of the gunman showed him first shooting a security guard and police officer at the entrance of the nightclub.

Then, according to an interview with the club's DJ in the Turkish daily Hurriyet, the gunman stood near the DJ booth and started shooting. He changed magazines in the weapon several times and fired more than 100 bullets, Hurriyet said.

"I prayed that it will end soon, then it ended," the DJ told Hurriyet. "He possibly changed his clothes. We heard police 5-10 minutes later."

JUST WATCHED Video shows gunman entering Istanbul nightclub Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video shows gunman entering Istanbul nightclub 02:39

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus has said the attacker took advantage of the ensuing chaos and slipped out of the club.

According to Haberturk, the shooter got into a cab after the attack but got out a short distance away, in the Kurucesme neighborhood, because he told the cab driver he didn't have any money. The driver told police that the man borrowed his phone and made a call, but details of that call have not been released, Haberturk reported.

ISIS claims responsibility

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter, but the claim cannot be independently verified by CNN. It boasted about the first major terrorist attack of 2017.

"In continuation of the blessed operations which ISIS carries out against Turkey, a soldier of the brave caliphate attacked one of the most popular nightclubs while Christians were celebrating their holiday," the statement read.

Both Turkish and US officials have called the attack an act of terrorism, and Turkish authorities believe the suspect acted alone.

Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub This still photo, taken from surveillance footage and released on Monday, January 2, is believed to show the gunman responsible for carrying out a New Year's Day attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. The popular nightclub was attacked shortly after midnight on Sunday, January 1. At least 39 people were killed and 69 were wounded, Turkey's Interior Minister said. Authorities are still searching for the attacker. Hide Caption 1 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub A Turkish special forces officer stands near the Reina nightclub on January 2. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter. Hide Caption 2 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub A friend of someone killed in the attack reacts near victims' pictures outside the nightclub on January 2. Hide Caption 3 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub A police officer inspects cars near the scene on January 2. Hide Caption 4 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, a victim of the attack, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 2. Hide Caption 5 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub People mourn outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul on January 1. Hide Caption 6 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the attack, cry during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul on January 1. Hide Caption 7 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub An ambulance rushes from the scene of the attack on January 1. Hide Caption 8 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub A woman is consoled at the site of the attack. Hide Caption 9 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub Medics wheel a stretcher at the scene. Hide Caption 10 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub Police officers stand guard. Hide Caption 11 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub People leave the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 12 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub A medic reacts near the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 13 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub Hide Caption 14 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub A wounded victim is rushed from the scene. Hide Caption 15 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub Medics and security officials work at the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 16 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub A wounded person is put into an ambulance. Hide Caption 17 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub People walk in the rain near the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 18 of 19 Photos: Attack at Istanbul nightclub An ambulance transports those wounded in the attack. Hide Caption 19 of 19

The militant Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK, distanced itself from the attack on Monday.

"No Kurdish forces have anything to do with this attack," the PKK said. "The Kurdish freedom fight is also the fight for democratization of Turkey. That's why we won't target innocent and civilian people."

Those killed in the attack were from 14 countries, including India, Morocco, Jordan, Canada, Russia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.