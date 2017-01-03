Istanbul attack: 2 foreigners arrested at airport in nightclub massacre probe

Story highlights At least 16 people detained so far

Gunman still on the loose

Istanbul (CNN) Turkish authorities arrested two foreign nationals at Istanbul's Ataturk airport Tuesday in connection with nightclub terror attack early New Year's Day that left 39 people dead, state-run Anadolu reported.

There were no details available on their nationalities. A total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack so far.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter, but the claim cannot be independently verified by CNN. It boasted about the first major terrorist attack of 2017.

"In continuation of the blessed operations which ISIS carries out against Turkey, a soldier of the brave caliphate attacked one of the most popular nightclubs while Christians were celebrating their holiday," the statement read.

