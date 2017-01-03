Facebook banned Neptune statue photo for being 'explicitly sexual'

Story highlights Facebook blocked photo of bronze Neptune statue

Social network said it has reviewed and approved the image

(CNN) Facebook has come under fire for blocking a photograph of a bronze statue of Neptune in Italy.

Designed by Jean Boulogne, better known as Giambologna, the mid-sixteenth century fountain of Neptune stands in the Piazza del Nettuno in Bologna.

Facebook appeared to have taken offense at the disrobed Roman god, asking Italian writer Elisa Barbari to remove it from her Facebook page, "Stories, curiosities and views of Bologna," where she shares historical facts and oddities about the city.

Barbari had tried to use a photo from her personal collection but upon upload faced what appeared to be an automatic prohibition, deeming the image "explicitly sexual."

Undeterred, Barbari challenged the decision and received another emailed statement seen by CNN in which Facebook defended its initial ban, citing a violation of advertising guidelines.

