Berlin attack: German authorities raid shelter, apartment

Story highlights Man suspected of knowing Anis Amri's plans lives at a shelter that was searched

Other site was an apartment where former roommate of Amri lives

(CNN) German authorities have raided the living quarters of two people suspected of having been in touch with the suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

One of the locations was a refugee shelter; the other was an apartment. It is unclear whether any arrests were made at the two Berlin sites.

Twelve people were killed and at least 48 more injured when a truck thought to be driven by Anis Amri plowed through an open-air market in Berlin on the evening of December 19.

A 26-year-old Tunisian national who authorities suspect knew Amri's plans and possibly helped him with the attack lives at the shelter, the prosecutor's office said.

The Tunisian has known Amri since the end of 2015 and was still in contact with him close to the time of the attack, the office said in a statement.

