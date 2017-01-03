Story highlights Season 21 of 'The Bachelor' premiered Monday night

One contestant showed up in a shark costume to try and win Nick Viall's heart

(CNN) "The Bachelor" is back.

Season 21 of ABC's dating competition show premiered Monday night and viewers got their first a chance to meet the women vying for the heart of bachelor, Nick Viall.

The show kicked off with a series of bloopers that revealed Viall is still getting used to being "The Bachelor."

Former stars of the show, Sean Lowe, Ben Higgins and Chris Soules, showed up to give Viall a little advice.

