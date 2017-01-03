Story highlights
- Season 21 of 'The Bachelor' premiered Monday night
- One contestant showed up in a shark costume to try and win Nick Viall's heart
(CNN)"The Bachelor" is back.
Season 21 of ABC's dating competition show premiered Monday night and viewers got their first a chance to meet the women vying for the heart of bachelor, Nick Viall.
The show kicked off with a series of bloopers that revealed Viall is still getting used to being "The Bachelor."
Former stars of the show, Sean Lowe, Ben Higgins and Chris Soules, showed up to give Viall a little advice.
Then the contestants showed up and several women went to great lengths to make a lasting impression.
Lacey, for example, arrived on a camel and told Viall "I hear you like a good hump."
Perhaps the strangest attention-grabbing ploy came from Alexis, who wore a shark costume she thought was a dolphin.
But Viall seemed to fancy one contestant in particular. Rachel, a 31-year-old attorney from Dallas, Texas was given the coveted, "First Impression" rose.
The show -- known for hyperbolic promises of drama and outrageous moments -- teased plenty more to come this season in preview that included a statement from contestant Corrine.
"I am not a runner up and my sex abilities are definitely top notch, so tonight I'm gonna go see Nick and I'm going to have sex with him," she said in the clip.
Corrine then referenced her "heart of gold" and "platinum" genitalia.
"The Bachelor" airs Mondays on ABC.