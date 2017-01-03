Story highlights Kim Kardashian West shared a sentimental video featuring her husband, Kanye West and their two children

The video was posted on her website Tuesday

(CNN) Kim Kardashian West apparently wants people to know she and her husband Kanye West are doing just fine.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

The video montage was full of intimate moments featuring West, their daughter, North and son, Saint. The couple is seen kissing and celebrating Christmas as the song "Paradise" by Jeremih plays.

The message being sent, seemingly, is this family is together.

The couple have been the subject of split rumors ever since West was hospitalized in November for exhaustion.

