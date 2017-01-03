Breaking News

Kim Kardashian returns to social media with sentimental family video

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 2:23 PM ET, Tue January 3, 2017

  • Kim Kardashian West shared a sentimental video featuring her husband, Kanye West and their two children
  • The video was posted on her website Tuesday

(CNN)Kim Kardashian West apparently wants people to know she and her husband Kanye West are doing just fine.

The reality star shared a photo of her family on her official Instagram Tuesday, for the first time since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. She also released a Beyonce-esque family video on her website.

    The video montage was full of intimate moments featuring West, their daughter, North and son, Saint. The couple is seen kissing and celebrating Christmas as the song "Paradise" by Jeremih plays.
    The message being sent, seemingly, is this family is together.
    The couple have been the subject of split rumors ever since West was hospitalized in November for exhaustion.
    West remained in the hospital for eight days, missing Thanksgiving. This came after the rapper canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour.
    After a tumultuous few months, we're glad to see this family going strong.