Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy in first celebrity feud of 2017

The fight erupted over Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran

(CNN) Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have started the first celebrity feud of 2017.

Brown became infuriated with the rapper after he liked an Instagram picture of Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

Clearly old flames die hard. Brown and Tran broke up nearly two years ago after it was revealed he had fathered a child with another woman while they were together.

Soulja Boy took to Twitter on Monday night and claimed Brown called him and threatened to fight him for leaving a smiley-face emoji under the picture.

"Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b****," Soulja Boy said.

