Baggage handler trapped in cargo hold during flight

(CNN) United Airlines is investigating how a baggage handler became trapped in the cargo hold of a regional jetliner during an hourlong flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington's Dulles International Airport.

The man was found unharmed after United Airlines Flight 6060 landed at Dulles on New Year's Day, according to a statement from United. The airline said the flight was operated by Mesa Airlines but offered no other details.

"It surprises me how a person's co-workers could let that happen when they're supposed to be checking up on each other," said Paul Thompson, a longtime ramp agent at Denver International Airport, commenting in general about baggage handling operations.

"It is up to the gate crew at my airline to check inside the bin before the door is shut."

Typically, a three-person crew works together to load the baggage compartment, he said. Depending on how long the compartment is, one or two workers go inside to pack luggage at the same time.

