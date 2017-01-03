Russian warships in Philippines for joint exercises

Story highlights Russian admiral says wider war games possible with Philippines, China, Malaysia

Chinese aircraft carrier conducts drills in South China Sea

(CNN) Two Russian warships arrived in the Philippines this week as Moscow looks to play a bigger role in the contested South China Sea.

Russian Navy Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov said the Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs and the sea tanker Boris Butomato, which arrived in Manila on Tuesday, would be conducting joint exercises with Philippine forces to fight maritime piracy and terrorism, according to a report from Russia's state-run Sputnik News

The Sputnik report termed the exercises "an unprecedented navy-to-navy contact" between Russia and the Philippines.

A Philippine Navy spokesperson, however, said there would be no joint exercises in the next five days and that the current Russian visit to Manila was for goodwill purposes only. The idea of future joint exercises is under discussion, Philippine Navy public affairs officer Lued Lincuna said.

The Philippines is a former US territory and longtime US ally whose ties with Washington have become strained since President Rodrigo Duterte took office.